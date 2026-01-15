Mike Tomlin got his best reason yet to betray last conversation with Steelers owner

In Mike Tomlin's final conversation with Art Rooney Jr. as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, he mentioned wanting to take some time off to spend with his family. It's hard to fault him for that, as being one of just 32 NFL head coaches required all of Tomlin's time for 19 years. His kids, all of whom are either in or graduated college, are out of the house now. It's time for a much-needed break.

As far as what Tomlin plans to do next season, your guess is as good as mine. Some analysts have suggested he could join them in the national media, but those who worked with Tomlin on a daily basis or even watched his press conference don't necessarily agree. However, given the contract just handed out to Tomlin's former rival, John Harbaugh, he may want to reconsider his stance on not coaching in 2026.

John Harbaugh's contract could make Mike Tomlin coach in 2026

Per reports, John Harbaugh is close to a deal with the New York Giants. When the ink is dry on that contract, it'll likely pay Harbaugh somewhere close to $20 million per season. That's nearly a $5 million raise from his Baltimore days, and this is a man who was just fired. That goes to show how revered Harbaugh and Tomlin are.

NFL head coach Team Salary Andy Reid Kansas City Chiefs $20 million John Harbaugh New York Giants $20 million Sean Payton Denver Broncos $18 million Jim Harbaugh Los Angeles Chargers $16 million Sean McVay Los Angeles Rams $15 million Nick Sirianni Philadelphia Eagles $15 million Kyle Shanahan San Francisco 49ers $14 million Mike Vrabel New England Patriots $14 million Ben Johnson Chicago Bears $13 million

Tomlin had been making close to $16 million per season, via Sportico. That ranked just above Harbaugh and below Sean Payton. The key element to these deals is timing. Payton and both the Harbaugh brothers were hired recently, while Tomlin's deal was signed a few years ago. If he does decide to coach again, you can bet he'll receive a nice raise in his next deal. That's the whole purpose of this article.

Could Mike Tomlin coach another team in 2026?

This is easily the most difficult question in regards to Tomlin. The 53-year-old notoriously keeps matters close to the vest with the media, which is why even those closest to him were so surprised by his decision to step down. Sure, the situation in Pittsburgh had grown stale, but Tomlin never gave any indication he was tired of coaching the Steelers.

Tomlin's contract isn't all that difficult to understand. The Steelers retain his rights through the 2027 season. Pittsburgh fully expected him to return this season. If Tomlin wants to coach elsewhere, he'll have to receive permission from the Rooney family, which in turn would negotiate a sign-and-trade of sorts with any team interested in hiring him. It's been done before, as the New Orleans Saints still had Payton's rights when he agreed to coach the Denver Broncos. Here's what that trade looked like.

If the Steelers could land this kind of haul for Tomlin – specifically including early selections in the 2027 draft, which is expected to have a better quarterback class – then they'd have to make the deal. Frankly, Tomlin has done so much for Pittsburgh that, despite the way it ended, they owe him.

What would the Rooneys think of Mike Tomlin coaching again so soon?

The Rooney family shouldn't care if Tomlin wants to get his money, but this team fetishizes loyalty more than any other in the NFL. The Steelers wanted to keep Tomlin despite the fact that he's lost seven straight playoff games, and was well on his way to becoming the modern NFL's version of Marvin Lewis. His winning seasons and the sellout crowds were enough for them, even if most of those fans were booing a franchise icon and a weekly rallying cry. All Art Rooney II sees in those yellow seats are specks of green.

Whether Rooney Jr. wants to admit it or not, this was a long time coming. Tomlin saved the Steelers from themselves, and now they can start over with a new, energized young coaching staff. Sure, it may not be a flawless transition. For all I know, the Steelers could struggle for a couple of years. But at least it'll be something new, and come with a clear direction.

And as for Tomlin, he's well within his right to use all that good will he built up over the course of two decades to land the payday most coaches couldn't even dream of. If Harbaugh can get $100 million over five years, Tomlin can surely do better.