Where John Harbaugh's contract with Giants ranks among richest in NFL history

Unlike Mike Tomlin, the previous longest-tenured head coach in the NFL and person he is most commonly associated with, John Harbaugh has no intention of stepping away from the game he loves. Harbaugh was unceremoniously sacked by the Baltimore Ravens, but it should come as no surprise that he landed on his feet.

Per multiple reports, Harbaugh intends to coach the New York Giants next after meeting with management earlier this week. The contract should only helps matters, as it'll make Harbaugh one of the richest head coaches in the NFL. It also comes with a lot of leeway.

John Harbaugh contract details: How much are the Giants paying?

Harbaugh was the 2019 NFL coach of the year and surely could've won the award several times over. He's won a Super Bowl and frequently led Baltimore deep into the postseason. The Giants, whose selling points on Jaxson Dart, Malik Nabers, Cam Skattebo and some intriguing pieces on defense, offer Harbaugh a unique opportunity to succeed in a bigger market. Harbaugh also has some familiarity with the NFC East, as he was an assistant on the Eagles coaching staff before taking the Ravens job.

But let's not pretend money doesn't play a role. Much like any position, it certainly does. Harbaugh wouldn't coach the Giants for free. And while Schefter reports that a contract hasn't been finalized, reports out of New York suggest that when this deal is announced, it'll be massive.

Year Salary 2026 $20 million 2027 $20 million 2028 $20 million 2029 $20 million 2030 $20 million

The above is via a report from Jordan Schultz, who claims that Harbaugh's deal will be for nearly $100 million and five years. That's one of the largest coaching contracts in NFL history should it be signed. Again – those numbers aren't finalized – but when they are it'll send shockwaves throughout the coaching industry and reset the market entirely.

Where would John Harbaugh's new contract rank among NFL coaches?

Understandably, Harbaugh's contract will make him one of the richest head coaches in the NFL. Recency bias is everything, and as qualified head coaches continue to chase some of the most-desired openings in the league, the numbers on these deals will only increase.

Via Sportico, here are the highest-paid coaches in the NFL right now. We're slotting Harbaugh in at $20 million per season, but that could obviously change when the official numbers are released. Mike Tomlin, who was making $16 million per season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, is no longer on this list.

NFL head coach Team Salary Andy Reid Kansas City Chiefs $20 million John Harbaugh New York Giants $20 million Sean Payton Denver Broncos $18 million Jim Harbaugh Los Angeles Chargers $16 million Sean McVay Los Angeles Rams $15 million Nick Sirianni Philadelphia Eagles $15 million Kyle Shanahan San Francisco 49ers $14 million Mike Vrabel New England Patriots $14 million Ben Johnson Chicago Bears $13 million

You'll notice some newly-hired head coaches, such as Mike Vrabel and Ben Johnson, made the top-10. This is just further evidence that finding the right head coach can get incredibly expensive.

Is John Harbaugh worth the money for the Giants?

The reason the New York Giants are willing to fork over all this money to Harbaugh is actually quite simple. The Giants aren't lacking talent, but they need a culture builder. Harbaugh can be just that, as no coach who remained in one destination for nearly two decades didn't do so without their own culture and team-building exercises.

The Giants are rotten from the top. Joe Schoen has run some of the most-talented players on this roster out the door, but was allowed to keep his job. Adding someone like Harbaugh – who clearly had a say in personnel decisions and items above his paygrade by the time he was fired in Baltimore – gives the front office some help. It also allows them to (eventually) move on from Schoen should the on-field results keep failing.

It's not everyday that an 18-year, Super Bowl-winning coach become available. When he does, it's best to jump at the opportunity. The Giants did just that and we should applaud them for doing so.