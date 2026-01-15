John Harbaugh choosing Giants says everything about Jaxson Dart

John Harbaugh, welcome to the Big Apple. The former Ravens head coach is on the verge of becoming the New York Giants next head coach, according to Adam Schefter. Fans in New York can thank Jaxson Dart for the biggest win of the offseason.

Harbaugh was scouting his possible landing spots by taking a close look at the young quarterbacks leading them. The Super Bowl winner reportedly spoke to the Browns, Cardinals, Dolphins, Falcons and Raiders. The Tennessee Titans were another team in the mix with former first round pick Cam Ward serving as their bait. Harbaugh bit the Giants' line instead.

Why did John Harbaugh pick the Giants?

There are many reasons Harbaugh might have chosen New York. The Giants went 4-13 this season but that was with a slew of injuries across their lineup. They were within one score in seven of their 13 losses and fell twice in overtime on the road. They have the pieces on defense to be competitive in the near future, including Brian Burns, Adbul Carter and Dexter Lawrence. They have a chance to add to the mix with the No. 5 pick in the NFL Draft.

But unlike the Titans and Raiders, the Giants are not flush with cap space. They're also a franchise that hasn't gotten it right in recent years, always seeming to fall short of expectations with questionable decision-making in the front office. They're the ones who let Saquon Barkley go after all.

So it's safe to assume Dart played a significant role in Harbaugh's choice. Stepping into a franchise with a quarterback who looks like the real deal already makes up for a lot of sins.

John Harbaugh buying into Jaxson Dart should spark optimism

In truth, Harbaugh's decision says a whole lot about Dart. He's seen MVP-level quarterback play up close. It's one thing for people inside the Giants' building to vouch for Dart as the guy. It's another thing for Harbaugh to come away from his film study and in-person meeting with the quarterback and seemly agree.

Dart wasn't perfect in his 12 starts in 2025. Still, he was among the best rookies in the league, passing for 2,272 yards and 15 touchdowns with just five interceptions. He was a threat with his legs, scrambling and racing for 487 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground. He passed the eye test, that's for sure. If he'd stayed healthy throughout, he might be the favorite for Rookie of the Year.

That vote of confidence — in Dart and the defense — is the validation the Giants needed. Harbaugh looked at their defense and their roster and decided they were the ones he wanted to work with. Between Dart and the new head coach, New York should be a much more attractive free agent destination than before.

With Harbaugh running the show and Dart behind center, optimism in New York should be at its highest in years.