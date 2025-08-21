Aaron Rodgers violated Mike Tomlin's standard whether Steelers admit it or not

Aaron Rodgers will not take a single preseason snap for the Pittsburgh Steelers this year. Head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed this decision ahead of the preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers. Despite Tomlin’s public endorsement of the plan, sitting Rodgers goes against Pittsburgh’s tradition of fielding their best players for critical preseason reps. This marks the first time since before Ben Roethlisberger’s arrival in 2004, that a healthy Steelers starting QB hasn’t played in at least one preseason game.

Tomlin has always prioritized preseason reps

Coach Tomlin’s leadership has long emphasized the importance of getting starters, especially QBs, meaningful live action during the preseason. These exhibition games set the tone, build timing and prepare players for the challenging demands of the regular season. Starters usually receive at least a few preseason series which helps in building chemistry for veterans and newcomers to the team.

This expectation has become a hallmark of the Steelers' identity under Tomlin. In Pittsburgh, every player is expected to commit fully in preseason, it’s the way they earn roles and set the pace prepare properly for the upcoming season’s grind.

Rodgers sitting breaks from the norm in Pittsburgh

The decision to keep Rodgers on the sideline throughout August highlights a new approach for the Steelers. Coach Tomlin is embracing a growing NFL trend where seasoned stars, particularly QBs, sit out preseason games to prioritize health. Rodgers exemplifies this strategy, as the Steelers are being cautious with their 41-year-old star.

Rodgers hasn’t seen much action in the preseason since his days in Green Bay. Maybe Pittsburgh feels his 20 years of NFL experience and intellectual game surpass the necessity for live reps in games that don’t count. Instead, the team has focused on training camp and joint practices to build chemistry, develop young talent and keep veterans fresh for Week 1.

Preseason seems to no longer matter to teams

Some analysts and fans worry about rhythm and timing, especially with Rodgers adjusting to a new squad. Some would question if skipping preseason action will slow the Steelers’ offensive progression under Rodgers. Some of the main questions surround chemistry with new wide receivers and decision-making in real-time. Many critics might call it a roll of the dice despite Rodgers’ proven arm talent during his career.

However, the Steelers insist that health and the development of young players remain the top priority. Tomlin aims to keep his roster healthy for the Week 1 opener against the New York Jets while using preseason snaps to evaluate Mason Rudolph and other backups. Special teams performance and depth are also key focuses as the roster cut-down approaches.