AFC North Power Rankings after Steelers trade for Jalen Ramsey

Jalen Ramsey going to the Pittsburgh Steelers, along with Jonnu Smith, proves one clear thing about Mike Tomlin's club: They're absolutely going for it. The additions of Aaron Rodgers, DK Metcalf, Darius Slay, and now Ramsey and Smith all indicate that the window might only be open for a brief period of time, so they're doing everything possible to bust through it. The first problem with that, of course, is that their division, the AFC North, remains one of the most competitive in the NFL.

While the Steelers have improved, the Baltimore Ravens won the AFC North a year ago and have improved their roster as well, most recently adding former All-Pro Jaire Alexander to the fold. The Cincinnati Bengals hope that last year was a blip on the radar, especially after retaining both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins this offseason. And even though the Cleveland Browns still have plenty of questions, the talent level (and quarterback options) have seemingly improved there as well.

So with the Steelers potentially adding the final piece of the puzzle for their push in the 2025 season, how doe these four teams in the AFC North stack up with one another? There's only one way to find out: Let's rank 'em!

4. Cleveland Browns

To no one's surprise, the Cleveland Browns come in as the bottom-dweller in the AFC North. Make no mistake, I love the fact that the Browns are giving themselves ample bites at the apple when it comes to quarterback given the Deshaun Watson debacle. At the same time, does anyone have much faith that the combination of Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel will produce anything meaningful for the 2025 season?

As we near the conclusion of one of the most ill-fated sagas in NFL history when it comes to the Browns and Watson, there are signs of hope for the future. There are players in the building, not the least of which are defensive studs like Myles Garrett and rookie Mason Graham, who can be a foundation moving forward. Unfortunately, it feels like the hope in Cleveland is based on what this team could be in a couple of years, not what they'll be this year.

3. Cincinnati Bengals

There's a good chance that the Cincinnati Bengals will have the best offense in the AFC North. The offensive line was an issue at times but there's reason to believe that Amarius Mims should take a step forward while Dylan Fairchild and Lucas Patrick shore up the interior. Then you throw in Joe Burrow with Chase, Higgins, Chase Brown and Mike Gesicki, this team is going to be a bear to try and stop week after week.

Where the problem lies with the Bengals is one the other side of the ball. We still don't know what the conclusion will be with Trey Hendrickson amid a contract beef, which is amplified with first-round pick Shemar Stewart not yet signing his rookie contract. Perhaps more importantly, there haven't been many meaningful additions made on that side of the ball for a defense that was an absolute sieve a year ago.

The Bengals are going to be entertaining, without question. But that's because they're almost surely going to end up in a boatload of shootouts, which isn't always the easiest path to success.

2. Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh is obviously the team of the hour after the Ramsey trade and there's a lot to like about what this team could be. Swapping out DK Metcalf for George Pickens is an upgrade, and the addition of Jonnu Smith ostensibly gives Arthur Smith another receiver in a more non-traditional role and the team remains high on Calvin Austin III. The defense remains the focal point of this team too, and Ramsey only amplifies what that side of the ball will be capable of, even with sending Minkah Fitzpatrick back to Miami in the trade.

For me, though, the Steelers' season will hinge upon Aaron Rodgers. This franchise has gone all-in on the 2025 season when it comes to the four-time MVP at quarterback, but that ultimately won't matter if Rodgers is a shell of the player he once was. To be sure, that's certainly a possibility. His 2024 campaign in New York was a mixed bag. Pittsburgh is banking on him being more consistent with the flashes he showed with the Jets, but I can't fully put myself behind that notion without having seen it first.

1. Baltimore Ravens

Point blank, the AFC North belongs to the Baltimore Ravens until proven otherwise. Lamar Jackson is the best quarterback in the division and we saw how he could be even more dangerous with the addition of Derrick Henry last year. Furthermore, while DeAndre Hopkins might not be the player he once was, his fit in this offense should be seamless and further open up the passing game with Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman.

Where the Ravens have made even more strides, though, is defensively. Adding Malaki Starks, Jaire Alexander and Chidobe Awuzie to the secondary offers substantially more depth and quality in that group. Furthermore, the likes of Mike Green, John Jenkins and even sixth-round rookie Aeneas Peebles joining the front seven will make that group more effective.

When you combine all of the factors at play, the Ravens were a viable Super Bowl contender who came up short a year ago. Now, they're even better than they were, and the division still runs through them.