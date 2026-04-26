AFC North power rankings after the NFL Draft: Ravens, Browns win the draft

The 2026 NFL Draft had a lot of attention. During the draft, the first-round chaos within the first few picks raised eyebrows and saw fewer trades than predicted. The one thing you can say the Sunday after the draft is that the AFC North as a whole had a really good draft. My bias aside, the Cleveland Browns had one of the best, if not the best, drafts in the NFL.

They addressed major needs early, landing some potential gems as well while also putting their obsession over finding a quarterback on hold for a year. The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens nailed their early picks, which is key to remaining contenders. The Cincinnati Bengals, well, they didn’t completely flop, but it could have been better. How much did their draft affect the power rankings in the always tough AFC North? Here are the rankings after an exciting (and long) weekend.

4. Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns first round draft picks | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Browns won this draft in the division, in my opinion. Not only did they address major needs, but they seemingly found a talented player in just about every round. The NFL Draft isn’t won on Day 1, it’s what you do rounds 2-7 that show how good your front office is and Andrew Berry aced his second straight draft test. That said, the Cleveland Browns are still a young team looking to find their identity.

They are noncommittal on a starting quarterback and are very young. Yes, they addressed their offensive line in free agency and landed one of the best tackles in the draft. That said, until they figure out their quarterback problem, they’ll always be at the bottom of this division. They’re probably a couple of years away from being back in the mix, depending on if this draft class lives up to its potential.

3. Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals had an interesting start to the NFL Draft, trading the No. 10 pick away just days before the start of the draft for Dexter Lawrence, giving that pick to the New York Giants. I think it was a missed opportunity to land an elite player, but it wasn’t a horrible idea. That said, they made some respectable moves, taking Cashius Howell with their first pick in the 2026 draft.

There weren’t really any noteworthy moves the Bengals made on Day 3. Snagging Tacario Davis was big for a defense that needs a lot of help. They didn’t really address their linebacker room. For now, the Steelers and Ravens are ahead of them in the division still, but that could certainly change once the season gets underway.

2. Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Steelers didn’t do anything super noteworthy and their quarterback room is atrocious. Drew Allar, Will Howard and Mason Rudolph isn’t exactly an exciting sign. Of course there’s the Aaron Rodgers tangent, but he’s not signed yet, so he doesn’t count. The Steelers were wise to draft both Max Iheanachor and Germie Bernard. This offense gets some much-needed help and it should be the key for Pittsburgh to end its playoff woes.

The reason the Steelers are behind the Ravens is because their draft was better. Not much separated them already so truthfully looking at the rosters, Baltimore gets the edge for getting big pickups this weekend. I will say, though, the Steelers nailed their top 100 picks and if they all turn out to have high potential, it could be what pushes them ahead of the Ravens.

1. Baltimore Ravens

I really like the way the Ravens drafted this year. I’ve seen some grades that have the Steelers ahead of the Ravens and vice versa, but I personally think the Ravens got the edge. Their first four picks alone proved they had a plan and executed. Ja’Kobi Lane and Elijah Surratt are solid picks, considering where they drafted each. Vega Ioane was a phenomenal selection, seeing as they needed to improve the interior offensive line. The Zion Young pick was sneaky good as well, giving Trey Hendrickson some pass rush help.

This draft proved the Ravens either took too many risks or found some gems; there’s really no in between. Lamar Jackson needed some offensive help and they gave him to weapons that should mature into solid secondary options. I’m also a fan of the Chandler Rivers move which addresses a need in the secondary as well. The Ravens got better and at least on paper, look like playoff contenders.

More NFL Draft news and analysis