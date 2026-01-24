AFC vs. NFC Super Bowl record: How slim is the margin?

It turns out that the parity in the NFL doesn’t just go team-to-team, but also season-to-season and conference-to-conference. The NFC holds a 30–29 all-time edge over the AFC in Super Bowl wins, the closest conference split among the four major U.S. sports leagues. Here's what you need to know.

AFC vs. NFC Super Bowl record (all-time)

Across 59 Super Bowls, the NFC's 30–29 advantage over the AFC is slim. But how has that edge shifted over time? Let's look at all 59 Super Bowls, who won and what conference they were in. (Keep in mind: The first four games were played before the merger and before the term “Super Bowl” was officially used. On the same note, people ate their food with a skewer before it was called a fork; they still used forks, and those first four games were Super Bowls.)

Year Winner Loser Conference 1966 Packers Chiefs NFL 1967 Packers Raiders NFL 1968 Jets (Baltimore) Colts AFL 1969 Chiefs Vikings AFL 1970 (Baltimore) Colts Cowboys NFC 1971 Cowboys Dolphins NFC 1972 Dolphins Redskins AFC 1973 Dolphins Vikings AFC 1974 Steelers Vikings AFC 1975 Steelers Cowboys AFC 1976 Raiders Vikings AFC 1977 Cowboys Broncos NFC 1978 Steelers Cowboys AFC 1979 Steelers Rams AFC 1980 Raiders Eagles AFC 1981 49ers Bengals NFC 1982 Redskins Dolphins NFC 1983 Raiders Redskins AFC 1984 49ers Dolphins NFC 1985 Bears Patriots NFC 1986 Giants Broncos NFC 1987 Redskins Broncos NFC 1988 49ers Bengals NFC 1989 49ers Broncos NFC 1990 Giants Bills NFC 1991 Redskins Bills NFC 1992 Cowboys Bills NFC 1993 Cowboys Bills NFC 1994 49ers Chargers NFC 1995 Cowboys Steelers NFC 1996 Packers Patriots NFC 1997 Broncos Packers AFC 1998 Broncos Falcons AFC 1999 Rams Titans NFC 2000 Ravens Giants AFC 2001 Patriots Rams AFC 2002 Buccaneers Raiders NFC 2003 Patriots Panthers AFC 2004 Patriots Eagles AFC 2005 Steelers Seahawks AFC 2006 Colts Bears AFC 2007 Giants Patriots NFC 2008 Steelers Cardinals AFC 2009 Saints Colts NFC 2010 Packers Steelers NFC 2011 Giants Patriots NFC 2012 Ravens 49ers AFC 2013 Seahawks Broncos NFC 2014 Patriots Seahawks AFC 2015 Broncos Panthers AFC 2016 Patriots Falcons AFC 2017 Eagles Patriots NFC 2018 Patriots Rams AFC 2019 Chiefs 49ers AFC 2020 Buccaneers Chiefs NFC 2021 Rams Bengals NFC 2022 Chiefs Eagles AFC 2023 Chiefs 49ers AFC 2024 Eagles Chiefs NFC

When did the NFC dominate the Super Bowl?

In the first 30 seasons, the NFC led the race with 18 wins to the AFC’s 12 wins. One thing that really boosted those numbers was a 13-year winning streak, which was paired with a Bills’ four-year losing streak smack dab in the middle of it.

In those early years, it was mostly the Steelers, Raiders and Dolphins racking up wins for the AFC. They had four, three and two Super Bowl wins, respectively. For the NFC, it was Dallas and San Francisco with five each and Washington with three.

Has the AFC been better in recent Super Bowls?

That NFC run came to an end after the 1997 season, when the Broncos beat the Packers, and it was all because of the arm of some fella named John Elway, and the legs of this other guy named Terrell Davis.

The AFC turned it around and went 17-12. This was the era of Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Ben Roesthisberger and now Patrick Mahomes. That’s a much more consistent group of quarterbacks than the NFC’s Kurt Warner, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, Russell Wilson and Jalen Hurts.

There weren’t any massive winning streaks, but the AFC has owned the more recent chunk of NFL history. That is, until Jalen Hurts and the Eagles beat Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

What are the longest winning streaks?

It’s hard to imagine a longer winning streak than the 13-year NFC streak between 1984 and 1996 ever happening again. There have been some decent ones on either side though. These are the longest win streaks:

13 years, NFC, 1984-96

5 years, AFC, 1972-76

4 years, AFC, 2003-06

3 years, NFC, 2009-11

3 years, AFC, 2014-16

You’ll probably find it hard to believe that Brady’s Patriots made up two of the four AFC wins from 2003 to 2006 and two of the three AFC wins from 2014 to 2016. The guy was good.

How many Super Bowl blowouts have there been?

Another way to look at the records is by getting rid of blowouts (wins by more than 17 points), of which there have been 19. It stinks that those happen so often, but it’s a game that decides the best football team in the world. A lot of times, one of the teams is infinitely better than the other one.

If you get rid of those 19 blowouts, the AFC has a 24-16 record over the NFC. Conversely, that means the NFC has won 14 of the non-competitive games, which checks out given the Eagles' 40-22 win over the Chiefs last year.

On top of that, Brady only won one Super Bowl that was won by more than 17 points, and it was the one where he played Mahomes back in the 2020 season. I think that’s pretty neat. If you loved him or hated him, Brady pretty much guaranteed a fun Super Bowl. At the end of the day, that’s all we really want in this world.

It’s impressive how close the race is between the two conferences. The Football Gods don’t play favorites.