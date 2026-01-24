Fansided

AFC vs. NFC Super Bowl record: How slim is the margin?

Nearly 60 Super Bowls in, the difference between the AFC and NFC is razor-thin.
Adam Patrick

It turns out that the parity in the NFL doesn’t just go team-to-team, but also season-to-season and conference-to-conference. The NFC holds a 30–29 all-time edge over the AFC in Super Bowl wins, the closest conference split among the four major U.S. sports leagues. Here's what you need to know.

AFC vs. NFC Super Bowl record (all-time)

Across 59 Super Bowls, the NFC's 30–29 advantage over the AFC is slim. But how has that edge shifted over time? Let's look at all 59 Super Bowls, who won and what conference they were in. (Keep in mind: The first four games were played before the merger and before the term “Super Bowl” was officially used. On the same note, people ate their food with a skewer before it was called a fork; they still used forks, and those first four games were Super Bowls.)

Year

Winner

Loser

Conference

1966

Packers

Chiefs

NFL

1967

Packers

Raiders

NFL

1968

Jets

(Baltimore) Colts

AFL

1969

Chiefs

Vikings

AFL

1970

(Baltimore) Colts

Cowboys

NFC

1971

Cowboys

Dolphins

NFC

1972

Dolphins

Redskins

AFC

1973

Dolphins

Vikings

AFC

1974

Steelers

Vikings

AFC

1975

Steelers

Cowboys

AFC

1976

Raiders

Vikings

AFC

1977

Cowboys

Broncos

NFC

1978

Steelers

Cowboys

AFC

1979

Steelers

Rams

AFC

1980

Raiders

Eagles

AFC

1981

49ers

Bengals

NFC

1982

Redskins

Dolphins

NFC

1983

Raiders

Redskins

AFC

1984

49ers

Dolphins

NFC

1985

Bears

Patriots

NFC

1986

Giants

Broncos

NFC

1987

Redskins

Broncos

NFC

1988

49ers

Bengals

NFC

1989

49ers

Broncos

NFC

1990

Giants

Bills

NFC

1991

Redskins

Bills

NFC

1992

Cowboys

Bills

NFC

1993

Cowboys

Bills

NFC

1994

49ers

Chargers

NFC

1995

Cowboys

Steelers

NFC

1996

Packers

Patriots

NFC

1997

Broncos

Packers

AFC

1998

Broncos

Falcons

AFC

1999

Rams

Titans

NFC

2000

Ravens

Giants

AFC

2001

Patriots

Rams

AFC

2002

Buccaneers

Raiders

NFC

2003

Patriots

Panthers

AFC

2004

Patriots

Eagles

AFC

2005

Steelers

Seahawks

AFC

2006

Colts

Bears

AFC

2007

Giants

Patriots

NFC

2008

Steelers

Cardinals

AFC

2009

Saints

Colts

NFC

2010

Packers

Steelers

NFC

2011

Giants

Patriots

NFC

2012

Ravens

49ers

AFC

2013

Seahawks

Broncos

NFC

2014

Patriots

Seahawks

AFC

2015

Broncos

Panthers

AFC

2016

Patriots

Falcons

AFC

2017

Eagles

Patriots

NFC

2018

Patriots

Rams

AFC

2019

Chiefs

49ers

AFC

2020

Buccaneers

Chiefs

NFC

2021

Rams

Bengals

NFC

2022

Chiefs

Eagles

AFC

2023

Chiefs

49ers

AFC

2024

Eagles

Chiefs

NFC

When did the NFC dominate the Super Bowl?

In the first 30 seasons, the NFC led the race with 18 wins to the AFC’s 12 wins. One thing that really boosted those numbers was a 13-year winning streak, which was paired with a Bills’ four-year losing streak smack dab in the middle of it.

In those early years, it was mostly the Steelers, Raiders and Dolphins racking up wins for the AFC. They had four, three and two Super Bowl wins, respectively. For the NFC, it was Dallas and San Francisco with five each and Washington with three.

Has the AFC been better in recent Super Bowls?

That NFC run came to an end after the 1997 season, when the Broncos beat the Packers, and it was all because of the arm of some fella named John Elway, and the legs of this other guy named Terrell Davis.

The AFC turned it around and went 17-12. This was the era of Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Ben Roesthisberger and now Patrick Mahomes. That’s a much more consistent group of quarterbacks than the NFC’s Kurt Warner, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, Russell Wilson and Jalen Hurts.

There weren’t any massive winning streaks, but the AFC has owned the more recent chunk of NFL history. That is, until Jalen Hurts and the Eagles beat Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

What are the longest winning streaks?

It’s hard to imagine a longer winning streak than the 13-year NFC streak between 1984 and 1996 ever happening again. There have been some decent ones on either side though. These are the longest win streaks:

  • 13 years, NFC, 1984-96
  • 5 years, AFC, 1972-76
  • 4 years, AFC, 2003-06
  • 3 years, NFC, 2009-11
  • 3 years, AFC, 2014-16

You’ll probably find it hard to believe that Brady’s Patriots made up two of the four AFC wins from 2003 to 2006 and two of the three AFC wins from 2014 to 2016. The guy was good.

How many Super Bowl blowouts have there been?

Another way to look at the records is by getting rid of blowouts (wins by more than 17 points), of which there have been 19. It stinks that those happen so often, but it’s a game that decides the best football team in the world. A lot of times, one of the teams is infinitely better than the other one.

If you get rid of those 19 blowouts, the AFC has a 24-16 record over the NFC. Conversely, that means the NFC has won 14 of the non-competitive games, which checks out given the Eagles' 40-22 win over the Chiefs last year.

On top of that, Brady only won one Super Bowl that was won by more than 17 points, and it was the one where he played Mahomes back in the 2020 season. I think that’s pretty neat. If you loved him or hated him, Brady pretty much guaranteed a fun Super Bowl. At the end of the day, that’s all we really want in this world.

It’s impressive how close the race is between the two conferences. The Football Gods don’t play favorites.

