Aidan Hutchinson extension brings Lions one step closer to a fork in the road

Vibes are immaculate in the Motor City right now. Not only have the Detroit Lions won five of their last six, playing at a Super Bowl-level in most of those games, but they have just extended Aidan Hutchinson, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Hutchinson has been in extension rumors for a while, so it felt like it was a matter of when, not if, a deal would get done, but still - seeing the ink dry on the new deal is a surreal feeling.

Lions and Aidan Hutchinson reached agreement on a four year contract extension. pic.twitter.com/CSaQ86v6Vb — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 29, 2025

Lions fans have every reason to celebrate this signing. Hutchinson has established himself as not only one of the best players at his position, but also one of the most impactful players in the game. While he certainly got his money, he didn't even get the most money for a non-quarterback, which also feels like a win. While this deal should be celebrated by Lions fans, the fact that it brings them closer to an uncomfortable reality also can't be ignored.

In a league that has a salary cap, you can't keep everybody. This Hutchinson contract is a reminder of that.

Aidan Hutchinson extension comes with dose of reality Lions fans must accept

The Lions have been in the Super Bowl conversation for a couple of years now, which is great, but the reality of the NFL is that it's really hard to keep Super Bowl-caliber rosters together for very long. Even teams we've seen go on dynastic runs in recent years, like the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots, have had to let good players walk during their peak years.

There's only so much money the Lions can spend on stars when a 53-man roster has to be built. The Lions have done a great job locking in much of their core recently, but even beyond these big names, other stars have yet to get their big payday.

Recent Lions’ extensions:



🏈Aidan Hutchinson: 4-years, $180M

🏈Jared Goff: 4-years, $212M

🏈Amon-Ra St. Brown: 4-years, $120.01M

🏈Penei Sewell: 4-years, $112M

🏈Jameson Williams: 3-years, $80M

🏈Kerby Joseph: 4-years, $85M

🏈Alim McNeill: 4-years, $97M

🏈Taylor Decker: 3-years,… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 29, 2025

Lions will have to make hard choices with upcoming free agents

Hutchinson is the Lions' best player, so getting him paid was imperative. Getting guys like Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell locked in was also crucial. While they've paid their share of players, the Lions have several upcoming free agents worth worrying about.

Player Position Free Agent Year Brian Branch Safety 2027 Sam LaPorta Tight End 2027 Jack Campbell Linebacker 2028 Jahmyr Gibbs Running Back 2028

There are four star players the Lions have on their roster who haven't gotten paid yet, and all four of these players are among the best at their position. This reality, on top of the guys they've already extended, leaves the Lions with two paths forward. They probably can figure out a way to extend all four of these guys, but that'd leave them with major depth concerns. The Lions would have the star power to win it all, but knowing how important depth is, can they afford to cheapen out in that area of the roster?

The other path would be letting one of these guys go to open up more money to round out the roster. This would allow the Lions to have a complete roster, but letting a star talent walk is not easy at all.

It'll be interesting to see what Brad Holmes decides to do. Getting Hutchinson locked in was crucial, and that's now taken care of, but knowing that other guys need to get paid means that the Lions are far from out of the woods.