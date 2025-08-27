All the ways Shedeur Sanders could derail his NFL career after Browns setback

Despite an intoxicating amount of preseason hype, Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders will begin the year at third string on the depth chart, behind both Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel. For those who watched his preseason action, this didn't come as a surprise. Sanders was selected in the fifth round of the NFL Draft for a reason – multiple rounds behind Gabriel – and didn't do nearly enough to usurp him. In his final preseason action, Sanders was sacked five times and held onto the ball for an average of five seconds per dropback. That's not going to cut it at the professional level, which is why Sanders was listed as the scout team QB on roster cut day.

Now, this isn't all bad news for Sanders. Sheduer should receive an opportunity this season, assuming he takes this feedback well. Kevin Stefanski is a fine offensive coach, and the Browns system isn't exactly rocket science. Cleveland's quarterback room is just asking for a leader. It's not the ancient Joe Flacco. That leaves Gabriel – who could struggle to throw over the defensive line at this level – and Sanders. One of these problems is coachable, and it's not Gabriel's height. If Sanders can learn to get rid of the ball a bit quicker, he deserves his chance, albeit only if he's patient.

There are several ways this could all go horribly wrong for Sanders, if only because of his pedigree. Sanders' father is an NFL legend and his fanbase believes they've been personally victimized by a roster decision. He's surrounded by controversy through no fault of his own. Here are some pitfalls he absolutely has to avoid.

3. Pout and flame out

As a Day 3 pick, Sanders doesn't have a ton of leeway. He made the roster, which is a great first step, and helped force the Browns to trade away veteran QB Kenny Pickett. That deal occurred because Cleveland felt comfortable enough with their pair of rookies to do so. Yet, as any Sanders apologist will tell you, he still has work to do.

The best way for Sanders to make progress is to put in the work. Be the first Browns QB at practice and the last to leave. You know how the saying goes. The one thing Sanders cannot afford is to leak petty comments to the press, or make his angst known.

No quarterback is happy or even content with third string. Sanders didn't expect to be running the Browns scout team when he left Colorado – he expected to be running the Browns! If Sanders hasn't faced his reality yet, he'll need to soon. The practice schedule and expectations change when running the scout offense vs competing for a starting job.

It's Sanders job to help get the Browns defense and Joe Flacco ready for Week 1. Can he handle that responsibility?

2. Force an impossible choice for Browns

Sanders is not going to win an outright battle against Gabriel before the latter gets a chance. That's just the NFL hierarchy for you – Gabriel was selected before Sanders and played far better than him in training camp. Because of that, Gabriel will get the first chance to replace Flacco if called upon.

Again, Gabriel has his own weaknesses to overcome. Unless he is the next version of Drew Brees, Gabriel will struggle to even see over the line of scrimmage, let alone consistently throw over it. That'll force the Browns hand eventually, likely late in the season when they have little to play for. Gabriel is a polished prospect outside of his height. It's likely why he performed so well in a practice setting and the preseason.

What Sanders must do is remain patience. Sending the hounds on Gabriel the first time he struggles will only force the Browns to dig in. Cleveland may be a pathetic football organization – yes, you know where my loyalties lie – but no head coach likes to be walked over by a rookie. The more Sanders and his following paint this battle has a vendetta, the worse his chances are at starting this season.

1. Demand a trade from the Browns

There is one way to ensure a one-way ticket out of Cleveland, but Sanders won't like it. If Shedeur were to demand a trade prior to the deadline, then the Browns would either release him or get what they can for the late-round pick. Such a demand wouldn't end well for Sanders, as there are few better situations for him than Cleveland. The Browns don't have a long-term answer at quarterback. Thus, there is a small chance Sanders could prove himself there.

Also, demanding a trade out of his first NFL home would only alienate him more to 31 front offices that refused to draft him last April. Sanders' services were free back then, and wouldn't have cost them draft assets. Instead, Sanders attitude turned off so many teams that Mel Kiper Jr. nearly fainted, and the Browns put the Colorado product out of his misery after days of public pleading from the general public.

Sanders has potential, and could become a viable starter in Cleveland if given the chance. Of course, we've said that about a lot of Browns quarterbacks over the years. This is the one and only time I'll make the following recommendation to a QB: Shedeur, stay with the Browns. It's best for your career.