Dillon Gabriel outshining Shedeur Sanders is the worst-case scenario for Browns fans

Good thing the Cleveland Browns front office made it clear all four quarterbacks were making the 53-man roster. Because if the final preseason game was performance based and resulted in a quarterback being cut, Shedeur Sanders would be the odd man out. That’s the worst case scenario for Browns fans as Dillon Gabriel outshined Sanders against the Los Angeles Rams. This is also proof that Browns fans need to come back down to reality.

Sanders is a long term project and they have to understand that. They have to accept that if Sanders doesn’t play and if they take a quarterback next draft, this is the team making up for a failed Deshaun Watson move. There’s a reality where Gabriel, Sanders and a rookie are in the quarterback room next year.

That said, Gabriel outplaying Sanders is the last thing Browns fans needed. It would be easier if one separated themselves. But the fact that there’s no real separation, it complicates the decision in the regular season. It also forces Browns fans to acknowledge why Gabriel has been ahead of Sanders in the depth chart and why the Browns are believing in him.

Dillon Gabriel outshining Shedeur Sanders brings a sobering reality to Browns fans amid more quarterback questions

Say what you want about Gabriel, he proved why he’s been taking first team snaps in practice and why he’s ahead of Sanders in the depth chart. Gabriel looked solid against the Rams, finishing 12-for-19 with 129 yards and a touchdown.

That looks lightyears better than Sanders’ 3-for-6 for 14 yards. Sanders was sacked five times for 41 yards. He also had a fumble on one of his sacks. That’s why Cleveland is being patient with Sanders. They know he’s a project and they don’t want to force him into a situation that won’t let him grow.

When you look at why Gabriel has been getting the advantage, they feel he’s the more prepared quarterback. He’s a 24-year-old rookie so that shouldn’t be too shocking. He’s the more polished player, Sanders has a higher ceiling. Right now, if Gabriel fails or struggles, they don’t lose much. If Sanders does, they ruin his potential.

The Cleveland Browns being patient with Shedeur Sanders is proof they want to get it right this time

The Browns have ruined way too many quarterbacks during this decades long search for a franchise guy. Maybe all this time, they’ve viewed Sanders as that long term answer, but they don’t want to put him in a crazy situation. Playing Sanders right now does nothing but set him up to fail.

Letting Sanders ease his way into the starting role is key for making sure they get it right. Joe Flacco should be the starter this season and Gabriel should be his backup. That’s not to say he is their answer. Gabriel looked ready to run this offense and you could make the argument he could start over Flacco. Either way, Saturday was proof Sanders needs time. Fans clamoring for Sanders to start are delusional and don’t see the bigger picture.

Look at what happened with Bryce Young in Carolina and Anthony Richardson in Indianapolis and the countless Browns quarterbacks that have taken up a locker in Berea. Impatience cost them their potential. The Panthers are finally learning why patience is key, but the Colts have Richardson one foot out of the door.

That could be Sanders’ future if they give him time over Gabriel right now. That’s not to say Sanders shouldn’t play at all this season, but they don’t need to force him out there. Let Gabriel have it now and continue to develop Sanders in the background. That’s the most ideal approach, even if it’s not the most popular one.