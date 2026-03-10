Alvin Kamara trade landing spots after Saints ink Travis Etienne to a huge deal

NFL free agency hasn't even officially started yet and there are already some big names moving around. However, in order for some of those stars to sign with their new teams, others must be sent away to make room. One such player likely fated to be traded is New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara. His team managed to sign former Jacksonville Jaguars rusher Travis Etienne to a four-year, $52 million deal on Monday, according to Adam Schefter.

Kamara, 30, was the Saints primary backfield option for the last nine seasons, racking up 7,250 career rushing yards and 61 touchdowns. With just one year left on his contract, he comes with a $10.5 million cap hit that may need partial retainment by New Orleans to entice any buyers. However, the third-round pick from 2017 should fetch a decent return from any number of RB-needy teams that missed out on top free agents like Etienne or Super Bowl LX MVP Ken Walker.

2025 was a career low for Kamara (471 yards and one TD in 11 appearances), so whichever franchise does acquire him will be rolling the dice on his usefulness. Let's take a look at some squads that may be desperate enough to do so.

Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Austin Ekeler, who missed almost the entirety of 2025 due to injury, is a free agent and likely won't return to D.C. The Commanders cobbled together a committee approach at running back in his absence with Chris Rodriguez, Jacory Croskey-Merrit and Jeremy McNichols sharing carries. Washington needs a true No. 1 back to complement QB Jayden Daniels and take away some of his obligation to rush the ball.

General manager Adam Peters did not land any of the seven rushers that have already signed with new teams and his options are running thin. Outside of using the No. 7 overall pick on Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, Washington — at this point — may have to reuse its committee approach but with a more explosive veteran leading the way. That's where Kamara comes in though giving up draft assets for a one-year rental could hurt the team in the long run, especially if his cap hit isn't reduced enough by New Orleans.

Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Aaron Jones Sr. — who is entering his age 32 season — will be released upon the start of the new league year. He had injury issues in 2025, which left head coach Kevin O'Connell with the boom-or-bust abilities of backup Jordan Mason. If QB J.J. McCarthy is, indeed, the future for the Vikings offense, he's going to need a backfield partner to alleviate pressure.

Minnesota has nearly climbed out of their salary cap hole, though they still sit $8 million over. Once that's sorted, a trade in which Kamara moves to Minneapolis and leaves a significant portion of his cap number in New Orleans may be in order. The Vikings appear to be in a transition year, evaluating McCarthy and shedding previous weapons (Jalen Nailor). Kamara isn't a long-term option but with less quality (and affordable) options left on the table, he may be the only way to go.

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

After losing Walker to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, Seattle will have to pivot hard to shore up its clearly weakened rushing game. Backup Zach Charbonnet is a solid talent but he hasn't proven he can be a 17-game workhorse (yet). If head coach Mike MacDonald wants to test that theory, he's going to need a capable RB2 that can catch passes from QB Sam Darnold and act as a change-of-pace option.

Kamara has nearly 5,000 career receiving yards to boost his resume in any discussions about acquiring him. The Seahawks could consider drafting a rookie rusher but it's a risk that could result in disaster for the long-term if the pick doesn't hit. Kamara at least provides MacDonald with some immediate security in the team's title defense while it evaluates its future strategy at the position.

Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Yes, Omarion Hampton is the running back of the future for head coach Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers but could he potentially flip a late-round pick (preferably) or an impending free agent in 2027 for a late-career boom out of Kamara? It's less likely than any other team but it would be fun to see.

The Chargers' RB2 Kimani Vidal becomes a restricted free agent in 2027 but if he improves upon his already impressive 2025 (643 yards and three TDs), then don't be surprised if he's projected to earn well north of his current $1.075 million salary. Los Angeles could get some proven value in a trade with New Orleans and — as bad as it sounds — bet against Vidal continuing his upward trajectory. That risk goes both ways with Kamara but if his role is fine tuned to passing downs, he could thrive with the Chargers.