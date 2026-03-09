4 Seahawks free agency targets Seattle can realistically sign this offseason

The Super Bowl LX champion Seattle Seahawks will be looking a bit different to start the 2026 season. Their title defense could be without game MVP Kenneth Walker III if he manages to find a bigger pay day out of town as a free agent.

The legal tampering period begins Monday and while Seattle could retain some of its impending free agents, general manager John Schneider needs backup plans on top of an aggressive strategy to beef up the roster.

The team has $60.7 million of salary cap space (and potentially more) to operate with, so it's not like the purse strings are going to be a hindrance. Let's evaluate the positions Seattle is going to need to address the most and the most realistic targets for Schneider to acquire.

Running back

If Walker does depart, the Seahawks won't be able to rely on backup Zach Charbonnet to be the workhorse. Schneider can take a swing at a rusher that possesses incredible upside but was passed over for a young star on his old team.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White sat behind Bucky Irving for two seasons but prior to that he was an explosive talent. He nearly hit 1,000 yards during the 2023 campaign (990) but also added 549 receiving yards to his ledger and nine touchdowns. While folks may not find White as attractive an option as a Super Bowl MVP, Walker has similar numbers but White would cost less.

Wide receiver

Seattle traded for Rashid Shaheed from the New Orleans Saints at the deadline last season and he was a very useful addition in the Seahawks' Super Bowl run. Most trades like this one are viewed as rentals as the acquired players are typically on expiring deals. That's the case for Shaheed and ideally Seattle would want to bring him back but if he finds a more lucrative option there are alternatives.

Indianapolis Colts wideout Alec Pierce is considered to be the most sought-after at his position on the market. He's expected to fetch $20.2 million and his career-best 1,003-yard 2025 season would be well worth the investment for Seattle. Pierce would complement Jaxson Smith-Njigba as a WR2, especially if Cooper Kupp is considering retirement. If the latter were to happen, however, Seattle would have to eat $17 million in dead cap money.

Secondary (CB/S)

Seattle has several defensive stars that could hit the market but only a handful that would be worth making lucrative offers to retain them. Cornerback Tariq Woolen will likely be too expensive to keep so, instead, his partner Josh Jobe would be the one getting an offer. On top of that, safety Coby Bryant has been seen as a must-keep piece for the defense. He'll likely get an offer as well but if he and Jobe decide to walk, Schneider must pivot to the market.

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Greg Newsome II fits the high-upside, young age profile Seattle wants for its defense. He's expected to cost $9 million but that price tag wouldn't break the bank. If Schneider manages to keep any of the above starters, he could focus in on just filling the void left by Woolen. Newsome recorded a single interception in 2025 but his presence alone kept quarterbacks from throwing balls to receivers he covered. That's a presence the Seahawks could use in their title defense.

EDGE rusher

Reports indicate Seattle pass rusher Boye Mafe is drawing significant interest from outside teams like the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles. His two sacks and single forced fumble may not seem like a lot but his 69.2 overall grade from Pro Football Focus suggest he's got intangibles desirable to suitors. If that's to be believed and it eventually plays out that Seattle can't convince him to stay for his projected $12.2 million price, there's an alternative to explore.

Los Angeles Chargers EDGE Odafe Oweh may cost a bit more ($19.3 million) but he's seen to be worth the investment. Oweh received a 73.7 overall grade from PFF and racked up 47 pressures on 513 snaps last year. He was traded from the Baltimore Ravens and the Chargers reportedly will be pushing to bring Oweh back, so Seattle will have some serious competition for his signature.