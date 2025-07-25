Andy Reid is writing checks Travis Kelce may not be able to cash

Andy Reid is hyping up his veteran tight end, but the hype could be putting a whole lot of pressure on Travis Kelce. There was speculation about Kelce possibly retiring after last season’s loss in the Super Bowl. Not because he’s too old, rather because the 2024 season was a regression from his usual production on the field. Reid put all that to rest in training camp.

"He's svelte right now. He looks like he's 20," coach Andy Reid said of Kelce, according to an ESPN story. "He's doing a good job and he's in great shape.”

That’s a great sign for the Chiefs. When Kelce is healthy and playing like his younger years, it goes a long way to helping this team succeed. Between the 2016 and 2022 seasons, Kelce eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in each season and surpassed 1,300 receiving yards three times.

In just the last two years, he failed to reach 1,000 receiving yards for the first time since his second year in the NFL. He also only had eight total touchdown catches.

These are the numbers of a player that’s looked like they’ve lost their step. And entering his 12th season and age 36 season, it’s fair to question that. But Reid is making sure fans know the explosive Kelce that terrorized defenses made an appearance at training camp, giving Chiefs fans something to marvel over before the season.

Travis Kelce may be looking good during training camp, but he will need to keep it up during the season

Remember, this is training camp; there’s little to no contact and a lot of drill catered toward installing and getting guys back in shape. What happens now doesn’t always dictate how the season will go. While it’s a good sign now that Kelce isn’t showing his age, he’ll need to keep that same pace for the next seven months.

Reid saying Kelce is looking a younger version of himself means there will be a microscope on him this season and his production. There’s more pressure on him now more than ever to get back to his vintage self. People may have already written Kelce off, but Reid made it clear he’s not washed up just yet.

That means Kelce has to be Patrick Mahomes’ top target all year. He can’t use double-teams or any other shell looks the team does to limit him as an excuse. Because the younger Kelce would have found a way to make the play. And that’s what Reid is alluding to what we’re getting from Kelce this season.