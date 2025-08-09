Another Hendon Hooker disaster should have Lions fans hitting the panic button

After a no-show performance against the Los Angeles Chargers in the Pro Football Hall of Fame game earlier this month, Detroit Lions backup quarterback Hendon Hooker was looking for better luck in Friday night's preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons. And the Lions were, too, considering how thin the team's QB depth chart is behind Jared Goff (and the draft pick they invested in Hooker out of Tennessee a couple of years ago).

But Hooker's performance against the Falcons was nothing short of a disaster, one that has many Lions fans are starting to hit the panic button on the young quarterback's future — and could spell trouble for the team overall moviong forward.

Hendon Hooker looked lost against the Falcons

Heading into the game against Atlanta, Hooker was set to start the first half. But his performance in the game ended up seeing him benched for Kyle Allen with about four minutes remaining in the second quarter.

Hooker threw for just 38 yards on 7-of-10 passing and fumbled the football two times, a major no-no after Dan Campbell was openly upset with his team's turnover-heavy performance in its opener in CAnton. Hooker's one bright spot in the Lions' 17-10 win was his 27 rushing yards on three carries in the first half.

Allen took over for Hooker and handled the rest of the game before Morice Norris' scary head injury cut things short. Allen, who also struggled in the Hall of Fame Game for the Lions, had a much better performance against the Falcons, throwing for 120 yards and two touchdown passes on 7-of-8 passing.

What's next for Hendon Hooker after Friday night's performance?

With another poor performance on Friday night, Hooker's future with the Lions is now in question. The Lions' plan in their next two preseason game will continue to get Hooker reps in hopes that he improves, but if he continues down the path that he's been on, he may not be in a Detroit uniform for much longer.

Campbell said after Detroit's 34-7 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game that if players continue to turn the ball over, they won't be around for long. Hooker is trending in that direction right now.

Hooker has two more Lions preseason games at Ford Field against the Miami Dolphins and the Houston Texans to prove that he is worthy of being in the quarterback room. A home environment should hopefully help Hooker calm his nerves and play better football. Through two preseason games, Hooker has thrown for 56 yards, one interception and lost two fumbles. That's a far cry from where Detroit hoped he would be by now, as he's already 27 years old following an extended college career. If things don't get better soon, the Lions will be looking to move on, and need to prioritize taking swings at Goff's backup (and, potentially, replacement) in the near future.