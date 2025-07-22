Anthony Richardson already at a disadvantage in Colts QB competition

Anthony Richardson steps into Indianapolis Colts training camp with his back against the wall from the jump. After aggravating a past shoulder injury earlier this offseason, Richardson enters camp with new expectations and a close eye on his health. The Colts want him healthy for the season, but his throwing volume will be limited to start training camp and this could tilt the early parts of the QB competition in Indy toward newcomer, Daniel Jones.

Richardson is cleared to practice, but the Colts will keep a close eye on his workload. The Colts are keeping Richardson on a pitch count. He’s expected to take part in most team drills, yet his number of throws will be monitored closely for at least the first few weeks.

This approach is to help Richardson avoid setbacks and build up strength without risking another injury. Colts head coach, Shane Steichen and his staff plan to gradually increase Richardson’s reps based on how his shoulder responds. These measures are common around the league for QBs dealing with such injuries.

Is Anthony Richardson already behind Daniel Jones in Colts QB battle?

Daniel Jones, now with the Colts after his time in New York (and Minnesota briefly) is ready to push Richardson for the starting spot with Indy. Believe it or not, Jones has a good chance of coming in and winning the Colts’ QB battle during training camp. It isn’t that far-fetched when you factor in Richardson’s health status plus his performance thus far in his career.

Limited throws for Richardson likely mean fewer snaps and less time with wide receivers during camp. Timing and chemistry are built through repetition and any gap in practice reps can be hard to close quickly. What it also means is less time to prove he deserves to be the starter as the job isn’t his automatically at this point. This could allow Jones the opportunity to sneak in and steal the job away.

After multiple seasons disrupted by quarterback injuries, the Colts are putting Richardson’s health ahead of everything. The plan is to ramp up his workload slowly, let his shoulder respond and get him ready for the long haul, not just the next practice.

We’ve seen this with other QBs in the NFL, where teams use technology and well managed pitch counts to monitor recovery for QBs. The Colts should want Richardson available to fight for the starting job, especially with the investment they’ve placed in him. However, if he isn’t ready or can’t cut the mustard, don’t think Jones will hesitate to step in and take over the huddle if called upon.