Anthony Richardson's QB1 hopes are still alive even after injury scare

Last Thursday, it looked as though Anthony Richardson's chance of winning the Indianapolis Colts' starting quarterback job ended after he suffered an injury. In the preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens, Richardson was left unblocked and got sacked, resulting in him leaving the game with a hand injury. It was revealed after the game that Richardson suffered a dislocated pinky and was considered day-to-day.

The injury seemingly ruined Colts head coach Shane Steichen's plan, as Richardson was set to start the Ravens game, while Daniel Jones would get the start the following week against the Green Bay Packers. Considering Jones got the majority of first half snaps against the Ravens when entering in relief, some wondered if Steichen would alter his plans.

During an appearance on Up and Adams with Kay Adams, Steichen revealed that the plan is still in place. Jones will get the start against the Packers, but for a couple of series, while Richardson would play the majority of first half snaps. And just like that, Richardson still has a shot to win the quarterback competition.

Daniel Jones is the starting QB Week 2 of the preseason against the @packers .



from Shane Steichen. No change to plan. @Colts @UpAndAdamsShow pic.twitter.com/nbYEJWvkgO — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) August 10, 2025

Anthony Richardson still has shot to win Colts QB1 job despite injury scare

Yes, Jones is still getting the start and the chance to work with the first team offense, but that's only for a limited number of snaps. Jones hasn't done much to clinch the QB1 job with a couple of strong series against the Packers.

Entering in relief of Richardson, Jones didn't really light up the stat sheet. The former New York Giants starting quarterback completed 10-of-22 pass attempts for 144 yards, zero touchdowns and zero interceptions. Again, not a huge outing for Jones with a chance to leap ahead of Richardson.

Jones has the tools to be a successful quarterback, but has shown throughout his career that he just can't put it all together. The Colts believed enough in him to sign him to a one-year, $14 million deal. But through one preseason game and through practices, the results have been mixed.

Now that Richardson will get a majority of the snaps at home against Green Bay, he has a chance to pull ahead of his competition. Having a strong outing with the backup offense could help Richardson keep his starting role and hold off Jones, at least for the start of the season.