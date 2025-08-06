Antonio Pierce's surprising Chiefs heel turn could cost him everything

When Antonio Pierce was head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, he leaned into the team's rivalry with the Kansas City Chiefs. Pierce's Raiders proved a tough foe for the Chiefs due to their style of play and a rapidly-improving defense under the Super Bowl champion. However, Pierce's teams weren't as well-rounded as ownership would've hoped, leading to his dismissal. Pierce is taking a year off from coaching in 2025, but did have time to stop by Chiefs training camp to help out his own former coach and current Chiefs DC Steve Spanuolo.

Steve Spagnuolo walking down to the field with Antonio Pierce. Pierce in the #Chiefs shorts. pic.twitter.com/uNLXtyKqQe — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) August 6, 2025

Pierce's connection to Spanuolo explains why he would show up to Chiefs camp. Spags is one of the best defensive coordinators of all-time, and there is no quicker trip into the coaching ranks than spending some time on Andy Reid's staff.

Antonio Pierce is a hypocrite for showing up to Chiefs camp

Pierce made an appearance on Raiders star Maxx Crosby's podcast back in 2024, in which he referred to his own personal set of Mahomes rules. The Mahomes rules, as Pierce stated, were an aggressive means to stop the best quarterback in the NFL. They didn't always work, but at least the Raiders had a plan.

"We've got the Jordan rules and what I'm calling, from now on as long as I'm here, the Patrick Mahomes rules," Pierce said on the podcast. "So, you remember when Jordan was going through it with the Pistons, ... The Pistons used to whup his ass. Any time he came to the hole? Elbows, feeling him, love taps. We touched him. We're in the head, mentally, physically, emotionally, spiritually, I'm touching you. So, I showed those guys Jordan getting his ass whupped."

Pierce went a step further on the podcast, giving Raiders fans some insight into just how much his team hated the Chiefs.

“We saw red, we hate red," Pierce said. "It was on that kind of level, right? And I told ‘em, there’s a difference between dislike and hatred. There’s a hatred for the Chiefs.”

If you can't beat 'em, join 'em, I guess?

How joining Chiefs training camp could hurt Antonio Pierce long term

Pierce is likely hoping he can rebuild his relationship with Spagnuolo and Reid – two coaches of influence in the modern NFL – by helping them out at training camp. However, he would've been far better off coaching just about anywhere else. Pierce came off so strong in his days in Vegas against the Chiefs, that it now makes his word feel rather weak.

Pierce's next logical step is as a defensive coordinator elsewhere. He will not take Spagnuolo's job, but perhaps there is an opening elsewhere for Pierce to refine his defensive play-calling and work his way back up the head coaching ladder.

Front offices love head coaching candidates who stand for something. Pierce just forfeited that right by going against his word.