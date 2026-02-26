Arvell Reese 40 time projection: Ohio State star ready to show out at NFL Combine

The closer we get to the NFL Draft, the more you keep hearing about Arvell Reese. What makes him such a highly talked-about draft prospect is that he’s just as productive as an EDGE rusher as he is a pass coverage backer. That’s a blessing and a curse, though. If he lands on the wrong team, it could stall his development. That’s why the NFL Scouting Combine could make or break his NFL Draft.

For most players, the 40-yard dash time won’t say too much, but in Reese’s case, it could carry more weight considering he’s auditioning for two positions at once, in a way. Based on the average 40 times at the scouting combine and looking at the combines of the linebackers he’s compared to, we projected his 40-yard time and dove into more about Reese and his important week.

Arvell Reese 40 time prediction and projection

According to Bleacher Report, Arvell Reese is getting comparisons to Micah Parsons, for his versatility and athleticism as well as Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Nakobe Dean. Those are all decent comparisons, but as far as speed, three different ranges for his 40-yard time. Parsons had an unofficial 4.38 40-yard time and then Dean had around 4.78. Owusu-Koramoah didn’t participate, but most linebackers get between 4.5 and 4.7 40-yard dash time.

Based on that, I would project Reese to have anywhere around 4.6-4.8 for his 40-yard time. I think he’s an athletic beast, but not sure if I’m ready to say he’s Parsons athleticism just yet. At the same time, he won’t be that much slower.

40 Time Prediction: 4.63 seconds

What range is Arvell Reese projected to be drafted?

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) leaves the field following a win over the Ohio Bobcats on Sept. 13, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Reese is leaning toward being a top five pick. He could very well be the first defensive player drafted this year. Fernando Mendoza should be the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft, but Reese shouldn’t be too far behind him. This NFL Draft class is littered with talent so it shouldn’t be a surprise to see a lot of defensive players drafted early. Reese, realistically, shouldn’t fall past the top 10.

He’s considered one of the most talented players in this draft.

Potential Arvell Reese landing spots in the 2026 draft

New York Jets

The New York Jets gutted this team at the trade deadline, selling off just about every productive defensive player on their team. That’s with the No. 2 pick, Arvell Reese landing in New Jersey isn’t a wild landing spot. The Jets need to rebuild their defensive line and that starts with Reese. If he’s as good as draft sites are hyping him up to be, Dante Moore going back to college might be the best thing for the Jets.

Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals focused on defense last year, drafting Will Johnson in the second round and Walter Nolen in the first round. This year, if Reese falls to No. 3, he’d be another defensive addition that would help improve this defense. Arizona was bad on both sides of the ball this past season, but their defense has been abysmal. Reese isn’t the missing piece of this team, but he’ll ultimately add productivity to the Cardinals in a massive way.

Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans added yet another defensive-minded coach in Robert Saleh and getting help on the defensive side of the ball has to be on his mind. The Titans defense was bad last year so they need to find any reinforcements they can. They could find that in Reese. They saved themselves from Abdul Carter, though I don’t think they’ll pass up on a potential elite EDGE rusher this time around. Reese still needs development, but landing with a head coach like Saleh, you have to think that would expedite his development.

Washington Commanders

The Commanders had one of the oldest defenses in the NFL and after waiving Marshon Lattimore and Bobby Wagner teetering on retirement, Washington has to start to patch this defense together. They went on a fire sale a few years ago, getting rid of Montez Sweat, Jonathan Allen and Chase Young. They need to rebuild this defensive line, only retaining DaRon Payne. Reese is a great start. Like the Titan, he’d be with a defensive-minded coach, which can only help him.

Arvell Reese stats and draft info from Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) during a game against the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Height : 6-foot-4

: 6-foot-4 Weight : 243 pounds

: 243 pounds Position : LB/EDGE

: LB/EDGE 2025 stats: 69 tackles, 10 TFLs, 6.5 sacks

Reese has to land with the right coach. Much like how Travis Hunter needs the right system for him to thrive on both sides of the ball, Reese needs the right coach that knows how to work with a unique talent like him. He’s not your typical EDGE rusher. He’s the perfect balance of producing as a rusher and in the passing game. With the wrong leader, Reese’s role with the defense could be reduced; just like Hunter’s role was reduced from what he was expected to do.