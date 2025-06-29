Years later, the Atlanta Falcons look even worse for passing on Lamar Jackson

The recent “leak” of the NFLPA vs. NFL arbitration documents, brought to light by former ESPN personality Pablo Torre shines a harsh spotlight on the league and Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank. The document reveals how league-wide pressure and behind-the-scenes maneuvering shaped the fate and contract of Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson. For Falcons fans, the missed opportunity likely hurts even more upon seeing everything in writing.

We got an NFL document detailing Lamar Jackson's wild Ravens deal in 2022:



🤑 texted demand for "a FULLY GUARANTEED contract"



📵 testified "the microphone on his phone was not working"



🤔 "only a couple" teams expressed interest in trade for MVP



👻 "no team reached out… pic.twitter.com/yfZCEDaWmY — Pablo Torre Finds Out (@pablofindsout) June 24, 2025

Falcons missed opportunity and alleged collusion on Lamar Jackson

Back in 2022, Lamar Jackson was a league MVP and All-Pro recipient with unmatched speed and playmaking ability. Despite his clear value, the Falcons decided not to pursue him amid trade rumors. The arbitration document confirms what many suspected. Jackson directly asked for a fully guaranteed deal while negotiating with Baltimore. The Ravens, led by General Manager Eric DeCosta, made strong offers but hesitated on long-term guarantees. This created an opening for other teams, but the Falcons never made a move.

This document released by Torre exposes that NFL leadership, including Commissioner Roger Goodell, pushed teams to limit guaranteed contracts after the Deshaun Watson deal set a new standard. Arbitrator Christopher Droney ruled there wasn’t enough proof to call it “full-blown” collusion, but the evidence is clear. Teams felt real pressure to fall in line. As a result, Jackson received little interest on the trade market. The Falcons, with cap flexibility, chose not to challenge the system.

Arthur Blank’s position and the Falcons’ decision making

Falcons owner, Arthur Blank, chose to play it safe. Citing Jackson’s injuries and the need for future cap space, Atlanta’s leadership decided to stick with their own QBs and avoid a bidding war. The leaked communication shows they weighed their options and decided it was better to fall in line rather than go after an MVP.

These actions by the Falcons mirror a league-wide mentality. Don’t rock the boat on guaranteed deals. Instead of taking advantage of the chaos, Atlanta followed the crowd and left a franchise-changing talent on the table.

Now a few years removed from the incident, most would call the Falcons hesitance to go against the grain a huge mistake. The franchise missed a rare chance to land a superstar. For Mr. Blank, this decision is now a symbol of lost ambition and following rather than leading.

Torre publishing those documents publicly exposed how the Falcons missed out on Jackson by choosing safety over greatness. For Atlanta, it’s a lesson in the risk of imitation over innovation and a warning to the rest of the league about the true cost of winning.