Bad Bunny Super Bowl 60 halftime set list: Every song and special guest

Last year, the Super Bowl helped introduce a broader American audience to Kendrick Lamar. This year, in Super Bowl LX, it's time for Bad Bunny to have his moment in the spotlight. Not that he's been lacking spotlights in his decade-long career in music.

Bad Bunny is known as the King of Latin Trap for a reason. The rapper has found a way to blend popular Spanish-language genres like Latin trap, Reggaeton and salsa with mainstream elements of pop and rock. His global appeal is reflective of that as the most-streamed artist on Spotify in 2025.

Bad Bunny Super Bowl halftime show setlist and special guests

FanSided's Sara Gaini predicted some of the songs that may appear during the show, including hits like Tití Me Preguntó, Baile Inolvidable, Me Porto Bonito, DÁKITI, Monaco ad Nuevayol (NUEVAYOL) among others.

Special guests could include artists Bad Bunny has partnered with in the past, including Cardi B, Marc Anthony, Drake and Daddy Yankee. The one collaborator we won't be seeing is J Balvin, who has already confirmed he won't be on the stage.

Social media reaction to Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show

Bad Bunny's selection as the Super Bowl halftime performer caused controversy because his music is in Spanish. It's important to note that the 31-year old — Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — was born and raised in Puerto Rico, making him an American citizen.

Even if he wasn't an American citizen, he's a global superstar with a profile that's more than big enough to justify the Super Bowl stage. Shakira headlined a halftime show despite not being an American citizen. That's never been a precondition for performing.

Either way the presence of controversy is likely to cause a whole lot of talk from both supporters and critics of the performer.