Baker Mayfield takes flame thrower to NFC South rivalry with Kevin Stefanski burn

Not only did the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers finish the 2025 season with the same 8-9 record, but they've split each of the last 10 head-to-head matchups. This rivalry has flown under the radar, but it is very prevalent in the NFC South world. Now, Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield elected to throw gallons of fuel on the existing fire with a direct shot at the new Falcons head coach, Kevin Stefanski.

Mayfield clapped back at a Falcons beat writer who said the quarterback "failed" and listed him among those responsible for what the writer deemed a "dumpster fire" with the Cleveland Browns at the quarterback position. Mayfield defended his honor and did a good job doing so.

"Failed is quite the reach pal. Still waitintg on a text/call from him after I got shipped off like a piece of garbage. Can't wait to see you twice a year, Coach."

Baker Mayfield deserves more credit than he gets for Browns tenure

Cleveland Browns v Arizona Cardinals | Norm Hall/GettyImages

Did Mayfield's Browns career play out as well as anyone hoped after Cleveland took him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft? Of course not. Still, with Mayfield leading the way alongside Stefanski, the Browns not only broke an 18-year drought by making it to the 2020 playoffs, but they won a playoff game for the first time since 1994. Mayfield had 263 yards passing and three touchdowns in the victory.

Mayfield requested a trade after the Browns unceremoniously replaced him under center with Deshaun Watson, and it appears as if Stefanski hasn't even reached out to Mayfield, the quarterback who he had the most success with.

Winning in Cleveland has proven to be a daunting task. Mayfield had his ups and downs, but winning Cleveland a playoff game needs to get more appreciation than it has.

Baker Mayfield is a big reason Kevin Stefanski got Falcons job

Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals - NFL 2025 | Justin Casterline/GettyImages

Without 2020, Stefanski went 34-51 in five seasons with the Browns and did not win a single playoff game. Yes, he was the NFL's Coach of the Year in 2023 as well, but the Browns didn't win a playoff game that year, and that was his only other winning season with Cleveland.

Stefanski might've gotten another head coaching job based on 2023, but would he have even gotten to 2023 with Cleveland if it weren't for Mayfield? If so, would Stefanski have landed one of the best jobs available in Atlanta? Stefanski might well be a good coach, but we haven't seen many results from him without Mayfield. On the flip side, Mayfield has made two Pro Bowls and won a pair of division titles with the Bucs.

Falcons-Bucs rivalry will be must-see TV in 2026

Atlanta Falcons v Tampa Bay Buccaneers - NFL 2025 | Julio Aguilar/GettyImages

Whether you're on Mayfield's side or not, what can't be disputed is that the Falcons-Bucs rivalry just got even juicier, which is always a good thing.

These teams were already arguably the best the NFC South has to offer on paper, assuming health. Stefanski should get a lot out of what could be a dynamic Falcons offense, and assuming the Bucs can have better injury luck, there's no reason to believe they won't be in the mix for the division lead.

Mayfield seems to always be at his best when he has a chip on his shoulder. With the Bucs already coming off a down year and now Stefanski joining his division, this rivalry might be the best it's ever been in 2026.