Bears bye week report: One trade to inspire a playoff run

The Chicago Bears have posted a respectable 2-2 record heading into their Week 5 bye week. New head coach Ben Johnson has helped rejuvenate the offense, and Caleb Williams has taken some nice strides in his second season. However, the Bears' defense remains a concern.

Notably, they have allowed the eighth most points per game and the sixth most yards per game. Chicago infamously allowed 52 against the Detroit Lions in Week 2. The Bears' pass rush and run defense have been especially problematic, allowing the league's most rushing yards. Additionally, the Bears have recorded just five total sacks, which is in the bottom three in the league.

The bye week is the perfect time for Ryan Poles and company to evaluate the team's roster needs and start plotting out a trade.

Undoubtedly, the Bears have upside, but to maximize their playoff chances, a trade, especially one that addresses their defensive needs, is necessary. One who could help solve the Bears' fatal flaw is Cincinnati Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson. The Bengals' season is spiraling after Joe Burrow's injury, and Hendrickson is on just a one-year deal. Hendrickson and the Bengals couldn't work out a long-term deal all offseason. As a result, it feels likely that he could be on the move during the trade deadline.

Trey Hendrickson is the perfect trade target for the Bears

This trade is logical for both sides. If Hendrickson enters free agency, the Bengals risk losing him for nothing. While the Bengals had a higher price point in the offseason, they have no leverage at this juncture. For the Bears, it's an easy pitch; you can trade for an elite edge rusher, and there's a solid chance he'd be willing to stay in Chicago long-term.

Hendrickson is coming off back-to-back seasons where he averaged 17.5 sacks. He has made four straight Pro Bowls and was a first-team All-Pro member last season. Adding Hendrickson would give the Bears' d-line a much-needed spark. Being able to pressure opposing QBs and stop the run more efficiently would be ideal for the Bears. At this price point and given the team's needs, trading for Hendrickson would be a no-brainer.

The Bears are looking to snap a four-year playoff drought and post their first winning record since 2018. As currently constructed, the Bears seem to be on the outside looking in on the NFC playoff picture. Nevertheless, that could change if they bolster their defense, and Hendrickson is the best player who could be available.

The NFL trade deadline is just over a month away, on November 4. While Hendrickson will have plenty of suitors, the Bears should be atop the list.