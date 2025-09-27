NFL Rumors: Cousins and Wilson trade updates, Hendrickson buzz, Steelers travel chaos

After Thursday night's game between the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals, Week 4 is officially underway. Of course, there are plenty of rumors flying around during this early portion of the season and Sunday's slate of games.

Saturday's batch of rumors includes trade updates on Russell Wilson and Kirk Cousins, a possible Trey Henderickson trade, and an update on the Pittsburgh Steelers' wonky travel situation. Without any further ado, let's dive in and analyze some of the hottest stories around the league.

Wilson and Cousins seem to be staying put for now

After being benched in favor of rookie Jaxson Dart, many were wondering if veteran Russell Wilson could be a trade candidate. These talks have heated up, given Jake Browning's poor play.

However, per Dianna Russini of The Athletic, a Wilson trade is unlikely for now. Russini noted that Wilson wants to remain with the New York Giants even if it's in a backup role. Furthermore, she reported that Wilson has done a great job of bringing energy and guidance.

As Dart navigates starting for the first time in his career, keeping Wilson around for some leadership is logical. If he's willing to buy into a backup role (which Russini's reporting indicates), the Giants should have no reason to trade him.

Nonetheless, Russini mentioned the Giants could cut him down the line, opening the door for Wilson to play elsewhere. It doesn't seem likely now, but it seems possible Wilson gets released or traded before the season is over.

Kirk Cousins is another veteran quarterback who is seen as a trade candidate. After giving Michael Penix the starting job last season, Cousins' future with the Atlanta Falcons has been in doubt. Regardless, the 14-year veteran has yet to be traded and for good reason. Cousins' $27.5 million base contract has made moving off him challenging.

To trade him, the Falcons would likely have to absorb some of his salary and trade some draft picks. While a Cousins trade isn't likely now, Russini notes that desperation usually gets a deal done. If the Bengals continue to spiral, maybe they'll be desperate enough to trade for Cousins. Likewise, if any other playoff hopeful team suffers a significant QB injury. Nevertheless, a Cousins trade remains unlikely at this current juncture.

Trey Hendrickson is the perfect trade candidate for the San Francisco 49ers

After losing Nick Bosa, the San Francisco 49ers are looking to upgrade their pass rush. Recently, Tim Kawakami of The Athletic mentioned Trey Henderickson as a trade target for the Niners.

“Hendrickson doesn’t just help their depth, Kawakami said during an appearance on 95.7 The Game. He lifts up everything. He’s your closest Bosa replacement. He might be better than Bosa right now. He has 17.5 sacks over the last two years. No one else has done that.”

The 49ers could certainly make a sizable offer for Henderickson, as they attempt to remain in the playoff picture. Henderickson is an elite edge rusher who could stabilize the 49ers' defense. Kawakami also floated Arden Key and Kayvon Thibodeaux as trade targets for San Francisco. Regardless, Henderickson offers the most upside.

Henderickson's future with the Cincinnati Bengals is murky, as he signed just a one-year extension shortly before the season started. The Bengals could be sellers as they face an uphill battle to compete without Joe Burrow. Getting a significant return like a second-round pick for Henderickson could make the Bengals open to moving off the 30-year-old edge rusher.

The Steelers' travel situation is as strange as it gets

The Steelers' travel situation ahead of Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings, in Dublin, Ireland, has been an odd story this week. Pittsburgh arrived in Ireland on Friday, which certainly seems late given the five-hour time difference.

Steelers insider Gerry Dulac reported that the team wanted to arrive earlier, but was blocked from doing so by the NFL. Nevertheless, the NFL's senior VP of football and international communications, Michael Signora, said this decision is up to the teams.

Michael Signora, the league’s senior VP of football and international communications, said it is up to each team to decide how early or late in the week it wants to arrive for an international game. Sometimes, those decisions are based on hotel and practice site availability — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) September 26, 2025

Having this decision be up to the teams seems historically accurate, as teams typically arrive at international games on different days. Still, it's worth wondering why the Steelers would make this claim if there were no truth to it. Ultimately, though, this shouldn't impact the game as both the Steelers and Vikings arrived in Ireland on Friday.