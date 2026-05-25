Bears rookie Dillon Thieneman headlines NFC North rookies ready to start

The NFC North features one of the hottest arms races in the NFL. All four teams finished with a winning record in 2025 and each poses a serious threat to make the 2026 playoffs.

April's draft was the first opportunity for the franchises to stock up on youthful talent that could emerge as championship-caliber additions. The first step towards that status is earning starting reps which each team has at least one prospect who will do just that this season. Let's identify and evaluate them.

Chicago Bears - S Dillon Thieneman

The Oregon product is already listed as the Chicago Bears' best potential strong safety, but nothing is guaranteed in training camp. That being said, Thieneman enters the league as a Cooper DeJean copy cat after being selected 25th overall in April. The 21-year-old recorded 44 solo tackles and two interceptions on five passes defended last season, but it's his speed and physicality that impressed coaches the most at the scouting combine.

Staving off guys like Cam Lewis and Elijah Hicks won't be easy, but Thieneman is more than capable of earning his spot atop the depth chart and clinging to it. With former Duck's versatility, defensive coordinator Dennis Allen could easily plug him into other spots in case guys like Coby Bryant or Kyler Gordon suffer significant injuries. Chicago's willingness to spend a first-round pick on the guy pretty much tells you all you need to know about the expectations. I'd be shocked if he's not getting starter reps ahead of Week 1.

Green Bay Packers - CB Brandon Cisse

South Carolina defensive back Brandon Cisse | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The South Carolina product was the Green Bay Packers' first pick in the draft, but he fell all the way to the second round (thanks to the Micah Parsons trade vacating the Packers' first-round pick). Cisse might as well be a first-round talent stolen on day two, considering he is set up nicely to steal snaps from veterans like Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine—both of whom combined for a single interception and 21 passes defended last season.

Cisse's inexperience will prevent him from getting the majority of snaps to start the year, but he has what it takes to make the most of the opportunities he does get. He was known as a shutdown corner as a Gamecock and can do the same for the Packers. His six-foot, 190-pound frame may seem small, but it lends way to his speed and quick hands. Physicality may be the one barrier he faces, as bigger wideouts could body him off routes, but if he's jumping throws, it won't matter.

Minnesota Vikings - DT Domonique Orange

Iowa State Cyclones' defensive line Domonique Orange | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Vikings selected first-rounder Caleb Banks No. 18 overall, which suggests he's meant to be their starting nose tackle this season. However, the team made a forward-thinking decision by picking a very capable backup option in the third round. Iowa State's Domonique Orange will enter camp in Banks' shadow but could benefit from creeping doubts about the former Florida Gator's health.

Banks' draft stock was predicted to plummet because he missed all but three contests for his college team in 2025 with a foot injury. Doctors informed the Vikings he will be fully cleared for football activities in June, but any kind of setback is going to open the door for Orange to threaten for the starter's role. Minnesota's prudent maneuver to snag a valuable backup will also create competition, something the six-foot-four, 325-pound Orange is capable of winning.

Detroit Lions - CB Keith Abney II

Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The Arizona State product was a great value pick in the fifth round and will certainly take time to climb the depth chart, but don't be surprised if he's getting over 50 percent of the snaps for the Detroit Lions by Thanksgiving. He defended 12 passes last season as a Sun Devil and logged two picks. On top of that, he earned a sack and forced two fumbles. There's not a lot Abney can't do when asked to move around the secondary.

Beating out veterans like Terrion Arnold, Rock Ya-Sin and D.J. Reed is a lot easier said than done but all he has to do is prove to defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard he's capable of being his Swiss army knife. You want him to stuff a runner? He'll do it. You want him to tackle a rushing quarterback at the line of scrimmage? He'll do that too. You want him to drop back in coverage to confuse a read? That's right, he's up for the challenge. If Abney doesn't give the team a reason to pigeonhole him as a role player, a high number of snaps is in his future.

More NFL news and analysis: