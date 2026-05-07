The biggest question every NFC North team still has to answer after the NFL Draft

Solving these issues is the only way to claim the division crown. Success transforms these teams into contenders, while failure risks a lost 2026 campaign.

The NFC North will be one of — if not the — most hotly contested divisions in the NFL this coming season. All four teams finished with winning records in 2025 and loaded up in April's draft to run things back in 2026.

Despite the injection of young talent - 29 total players to be exact - there are still some outstanding concerns that will only be addressed once the season actually begins. If any team wants to successfully claim the division crown, these problems must be solved.

Chicago Bears

Q: Has Caleb Williams truly arrived?

After a disappointing rookie season, the first overall selection in 2024 looked more like his projection in 2025. Williams came up just 58 yards short of becoming the Chicago Bears' first ever 4,000-yard passer but his 27 touchdowns made up for that cosmetic disappointment. The upgraded offensive line was mostly responsible as he took a whopping 44 less sacks year-over-year. Now, as Williams enters year three — typically seen as the make-or-break campaign for a young QB — the focus will be on whether he can build upon (or at least maintain) his growth.

If he can, the rest of the league better watch out. Chicago would immediately be put into Super Bowl contender status and Williams into the MVP conversation. The only downside to this equation is if the 24-year-old comes up short or, God forbid, goes down with a serious injury, the team's success is immediately shot. Thus is the cost of gambling on a projected generational talent to save your franchise.

Green Bay Packers

Q: Will the loss of Romeo Doubs significantly impact the offense?

The Green Bay Packers offense was already a gigantic question mark exiting the 2025 campaign and now after losing a significant pass-catcher like Romeo Doubs, the team's point-scoring efficiency arguably got worse. Doubs was responsible for nearly 19 percent of the Packers' receiving yards last season (724 yards, team leader) and was one of three players leading the squad in touchdown catches (6). That's not easily replaced.

Unfortunately, Green Bay wasn't able to do so in the draft which means QB Jordan Love will be relying on the return of tight end Tucker Kraft who led the team in receiving before his season-ending injury. That could be enough to make up for most of Doubs' absence but if it isn't, don't be surprised if the Packers are losing close games as opposing defenses shut down the rest of the receiving core.

Minnesota Vikings

Q: Is Kyler Murray the answer?

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell was finally able to take the first step in his recovery. He acknowledged there was a problem and his name is J.J. McCarthy. Bringing in former Arizona Cardinals passer Kyler Murray was a no-brainer decision that should only yield positive results. The team will have a healthy QB competition and even if Murray doesn't emerge the winner, McCarthy will have greatly benefitted from it.

In the more likely scenario where Murray emerges as the QB1, then comes testing the theory. Murray didn't have a whole lot of high-quality weapons in the desert — or at least he didn't have the coaching to utilize his talents and the weapons that were there. Pairing the 28-year-old with Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison should have fantasy team managers at the very least salivating. Though with Murray's successes (and failures) so goes the success of the team. That could end up with a completely different result entirely and leave McCarthy high and dry to try and fix things.

Detroit Lions

Q: Has the league figured out Dan Campbell's tricks?

The Detroit Lions were one of the most aggressive teams over the last five seasons thanks to head coach Dan Campbell's tactics. That resulted in more 4th-down gambles that paid off and extended drives which, in turn, presented more opportunities to score. All of that accumulated in more wins and a trip to the NFC Championship Game in 2023. Last year, however, Detroit found itself executing the same plan with similar statistical results but less wins than before.

Could defensive coordinators have figured out a way to better defend Campbell's gambles? It's entirely possible considering less wins means Detroit failed to score enough points on those extended drives to force opposing offenses into more desperate strategies. If the Lions can't reclaim and capitalize on those lucrative opportunities it could be another disappointing year in Motor City.

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