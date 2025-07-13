Ben Johnson is about to learn what Bears fans already know about Ryan Poles

Ben Johnson wanted organizational consistency when he joined the Chicago Bears as head coach this offseason, so the Bears extending general manager Ryan Poles to a contract extension that’s due to expire the same time as Johnson’s makes sense. But Johnson is soon about to find out, his loyalty to Poles could very well cost him a job.

Poles has been a miserable GM for the Bears with a losing record in his first three seasons, just 15 wins, no playoff appearances and put the team in a constant stage of rebuilding. Johnson’s addition is supposed to be what takes this Bears organization to the next level. But with Poles still with the team and part of their long term plan, how much success will the Bears actually have?

The roster hasn’t been competitive and while the last two offseasons – including this one – have Chicago headed in the right direction, it doesn’t feel like Poles is the best option for the Bears to turn their losing seasons into winning ones. Johnson is soon about to find out why the fan base was torn with keeping Poles in house.

Ben Johnson is setting himself up for failure with his loyalty to Ryan Poles

Head coaches and GM’s are pretty much tied to each other, which should be a surprise as to why Johnson wanted Poles to stick around. He was the general manager that hired him and the person that has every reason to give him multiple chances. But Poles might not be around to make those final decisions.

This move was one to appease Johnson, but it doesn’t mean that he’s guaranteed to stick around just because the coach wants him too. Poles is very much on the hot seat. He turned to Johnson as the savior for this team and anything less than good results will probably cost him his job security.

And if the Bears continue to spiral, Johnson will be collateral.

Ben Johnson set himself up for failure

Look at the Jacksonville Jaguars. They canned Doug Pederson and contemplated firing Trent Baalke before doing so. But they were a package deal. With the New York Giants, Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen have been on scorching seats for pretty much two seasons.

Johnson has more pressure now than ever to have immediate results. If Johnson wants Poles around that badly, then he’s putting his fate in Poles ability to put together a competitive roster and to win on the field. Anything less and Johnson could be out of a job the same time Poles is.

The Bears were smart to have continuity in their front office, they just chose the wrong guy to believe in. Johnson is going to soon find out what we all see and that’s having your job tied to Poles won’t end well.