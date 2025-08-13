Ben Johnson won't be able to hide any longer after Bears second preseason game

Ben Johnson is either a mad genius or taking a crazy risk that will backfire by Week 1 if it doesn’t work out. Johnson opted to give his starters a rest in Week 1 of the preseason to get them more practice reps. That’s smart, especially when you look at how important this season is for Johnson and Caleb Williams. His plan is to simulate Week 2 of the preseason like it's a regular season game week in hopes that it feels like the team is about to play Week 1 rather than a meaningless preseason game.

While that seems like a genius move, especially for a team that’s been completely restructured this season, it could very well make Johnson look ridiculous for not giving his players another game to work out the kinks.

The preseason is a chance to get rid of all the issues before the season starts. But if the offense doesn’t look in sync Week 1, the criticism on Johnson’s approach will come back to bite him and the team. The offense is the one side of the ball that can’t struggle. What Johnson did with the Detroit Lions the last two seasons is proof that the offense can go from the bottom to the top. The Chicago Bears have that same pressure.

Ben Johnson is walking a fine line with his approach to getting his team ready for Week 1

Johnson can’t afford to have any offensive issues this year. He set a crazy precedent with the Detroit Lions and it’s clear that with how he’s handling things in Chicago so far, the Bears offense will have to be in tip-top shape, especially with how he’s handling their preseason adjustment.

Wasting a week of preseason to get Williams and the rest of the offense more reps is extremely risky because everyone will point fingers at a wasted week if they still look shaky Week 1. Most starters don’t play beyond a few series in the first preseason game anyway, so what was the harm in trotting them out there last week?

There can be some value in simulating this week like a game week rather than making the preseason games feel more like a scrimmage. But is it worth giving up valuable game time to a team that could probably use it? I guess we’ll see.

But I know Johnson better hope this works out. Otherwise he’ll never live it down if the Bears offense comes out flat to start the season.