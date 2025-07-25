In the end, it was the Cincinnati Bengals who blinked first. After spending weeks and weeks taking a hard line with 2025 first-round pick Shemar Stewart, Cincy finally gave in to the former Texas A&M pass rusher's (entirely reasonable) demands on Friday evening, agreeing to a fully guaranteed contract worth nearly $19 million over four years. ESPN's Adam Schefter was first with the news.

Just in: Shemar Stewart and the Cincinnati Bengals reached agreement on a four-year, fully guaranteed $18.97 million contract that includes a $10.4 million signing bonus, per his agent Zac Hiller of LAA.



Every 2025 first-round pick now has a deal. pic.twitter.com/LU3vRJEl9v — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 25, 2025

Stewart becomes the 32nd and final first-round pick to sign with his team. New England Patriots running back Quinshon Judkins is the last unsigned rookie in the 2025 class, although his status remains up in the air for far more serious reasons after he was arrested on misdemeanor domestic battery charges earlier this month.

This is a huge sigh of relief for Bengals fans, as Stewart officially joins the fold just days into the start of training camp. This defense needs all the help it can get, especially with Trey Hendrickson's status also up in the air, and now everyone can focus on giving Joe Burrow the help he needs to make another Super Bowl run.

Once that relief wears off, though, Cincinnati might be left wondering why their team put everyone through this emotional ringer in the first place. Especially when this was always how it was going to end.

Bengals' contract standoff with Shemar Stewart was nothing but an ugly waste of time

