This Bengals-Giants trade would land Cincinnati a better Joe Burrow replacement

Joe Burrow recently suffered a turf toe injury that will sideline him for at least three months. Undoubtedly, this puts the Cincinnati Bengals in a tough spot as they still have playoff aspirations after missing the postseason for two straight years. Jake Browning is poised to take over as the Bengals' starting quarterback. While Browning was able to get a win on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, he also threw three interceptions.

In 2023, Browning took over as the starting QB after Burrow went down with an injury, and he failed to lead the Bengals to the playoffs. He's a serviceable replacement, but the Bengals could also look to upgrade their QB position on the trade market. The Bengals already signed Mike White and Sean Clifford to their practice squad, indicating their willingness to upgrade their QB room.

Still, neither White nor Clifford will challenge Browning for the QB1 spot, and looking at the trade market would make a lot of sense for the Bengals. Crucially, there are a few backup QBs who are available and would give the Bengals a nice upgrade.

The main QB that the Bengals should have their eyes on is Jameis Winston. Currently, the New York Giants' backup QB, Winston, can be seen as a clear trade candidate, with Russell Wilson and Jaxson Dart being prioritized over him. Winston would be an ideal fit with the Bengals' high-octane offense and could restore their playoff hopes. Here's what a Winston-Bengals trade could look like.

Why a Jameis Winston-Bengals trade is logical for both sides

A fifth-round pick seems to be the going price for a backup quarterback, as most recently evidenced by the Las Vegas Raiders trading for Kenny Pickett. For the Giants, trading your third-string quarterback for any sort of value is a no-brainer. This is especially true as New York seems committed to rebuilding. It could even be argued that the Giants signing two QBs and drafting another in the offseason was done with a mid-season trade in mind.

While the Bengals would be traded for someone who is currently a backup, Winston is certainly a starting-caliber QB. Winston has thrown for 4,000-plus yards and 20-plus three times in his career. Notably, in 2019 Winston led the league with 5,109 passing yards. Winston has one of the best arms in the league. Sure, he lacks control at times, but he would bring an explosive element to the Bengals that would suit their playstyle nicely. Of the backup QBs available, Winston stands out as the best option for the Bengals.

Most recently, Winston started seven games for the Cleveland Browns. The Florida State product racked up 2,121 yards and 13 touchdowns, while leading the Browns to two of their three season wins. It's hard not to be optimistic about what Winston could do with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins as his weapons. Chase Brown is also one of the better pass-catching running backs. Plus, Winston has the mobility to overcome the Bengals' poor offensive line. This is something that Browning could struggle with.

Winston gives the Bengals more upside than Browning

As mentioned earlier, Browning is a fine backup QB, but there's limited upside with him as a starter. If the Bengals have a chance to upgrade their QB position via trade, why wouldn't they? Winston gives Cincinnati a solid chance to make the playoffs, and with Burrow likely back by then, who knows, maybe they could put together a surprising run.

It can't be completely ruled out that Browning leads the Bengals to the playoffs. However, it's less likely, and Winston is far more proven as a starter. Winston's playstyle is better equipped to complement the Bengals' receivers. Coming off back-to-back disappointing seasons, there should be real urgency for the Bengals to make the most of their playoff chances, even without Burrow this season. Trading for Winston (or another QB) could be a necessary move to do that.

Overall, trading for Winston would be an advantageous scenario for both teams. The Giants would gain some extra draft capital for a player who they aren't using, while the Bengals get the best available Burrow replacement. Don't be surprised if Winston ends up in Cincinnati, whether this happens before Week 3 or in the screino where Browning underperforms as a starter.