Bengals WR sounds ready to make Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins a 3-headed monster

As if the Cincinnati Bengals offense wasn’t already loaded enough, Andrei Iosivas is confident it’s going to get even better. Iosivas spoke to reporters after practice on Tuesday, highlighting the growth in his game. Imagine he becomes another weapon in an offense that already has Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Iosivas has quickly worked his way to being the third option in this offense, which is good news for Joe Burrow and the Bengals. The more weapons that rise up throughout the season, not only takes the pressure off Chase and Higgins, but it makes this offense even more potent. A dangerous offense is the only way the Bengals are going to win games because they’ve made no efforts to improve their defense.

“My game is growing more and more everyday and I’m really excited.” Andrei Iosivas with the deep TD Tuesday pic.twitter.com/xADHN1asIA — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) August 12, 2025

The Bengals have a crucial season ahead of them and the last thing the AFC North and the rest of the NFL needs is for them to have another reliable receiver to go to in the offense. Then again, if he does take a massive step this season, they might be able to use him as trade bait to get some help on the other side of the ball.

Andrei Iosivas becoming a third receiving weapon for the Cincinnati Bengals is a problem for the entire AFC

The last thing the rest of the league needs is the Bengals to discover that Burrow has yet another weapon at his disposal. The Bengals already put together the most expensive receiver core in the NFL and now they might have a third option that could make this offense even better.

Remember, once upon a time when Tyler Boyd was in the same receiver room as Chase and Higgin? It was the 2021 season, the same year the Bengals went on their run to the Super Bowl. That season, Chase had 1,455 receiving yards, Higgins had 1,091 and Boyd had 828 receiving yards. If that’s the potential of this offense with Iosivas as a healthy third option, the Bengals are destined for success in 2025.

Of course, their success will largely hinge on how good their defense plays. But if it can do just enough to stay in the game, the offense will do the rest, especially if Iosivas is the third receiver and can knock on the door of 1,000 receiving yards like Boyd did. Back in 2021, that trio combined had 24 receiving touchdowns.

This offense is already lethal. Giving Burrow another weapon just makes them that much harder to beat. The Bengals, with its current roster, will need all the offensive pieces it can get because their offense is going to be in a shootout in just about every game.