Best-case first-round NFL playoff matchups for every contender

With most of Week 17 still left to play this weekend — not to mention all of Week 18 after that — there's still a ton we don't know about the NFL playoff picture. Sure, for the most part we know which teams will make it to the postseason. But what order those teams are seeded in, both in the AFC and the NFC, is up for grabs depending on how the next 10 days or so shake out.

How should you want those 10 days to shake out, if you're a fan of a playoff hopeful in either conference? That's what we're here to figure out today. Because while anything can happen on any given weekend in the NFL, it's also true that styles make fights, and some teams are better suited to taking advantage of a team's weaknesses (or neutralizing its strengths) than others.

AFC

Denver Broncos

DENVER BRONCOS VS LOS ANGELES CHARGERS, NFL | AAron Ontiveroz/GettyImages

Dream matchup: Los Angeles Chargers

The Broncos want to do one thing on defense, and that's get after the quarterback. The Chargers, as it happens, have quite possibly the worst offensive line situation in the league right now, with key injuries exposing a lack of depth. We saw last January against the Texans how Justin Herbert can melt down against pressure. Denver might have L.A. in for a repeat this year.

New England Patriots

Dream matchup: Houston Texans

I have some concerns about the Patriots defense as we approach playoff time, with a suspect run defense and a pass rush that's tailed off as the season has gone on. But Houston, with a non-existent running game and bad offensive line, doesn't feel particularly well-suited to take advantage of any of that. Plus, New England can just put Christian Gonzalez on Nico Collins all day long. The Texans' defense is always a concern, but if any QB can handle that onslaught, it's Drake Maye.

Jacksonville Jaguars

NFL: DEC 21 Jaguars at Broncos | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Dream matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers

If Pittsburgh's pass rushers don't get home, their defense has a hard time making an impact. Jacksonville has a rock-solid offensive line in front of Trevor Lawrence, and while I'm always a little worried that Lawrence will go haywire and start giving the ball away (recent hot stretch notwithstanding), I don't think the Steelers are the team to do it. Plus, the Jags' sturdy run D (second in the league in EPA/rush) will keep Aaron Rodgers off schedule.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Dream matchup: New England Patriots

Remember the note above about the Patriots being unable to stop the run? I think that could come back to haunt them in a rematch with Pittsburgh, which already has one win in Foxboro this year. New England doesn't wreak much havoc at all defensively, and that could create a comfortable environment for Rodgers, Kenneth Gainwell and Co. Plus, offensive line questions are never a good thing to have going up against TJ Watt, Alex Highsmith and the gang.

Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers v Dallas Cowboys | Cooper Neill/GettyImages

Dream matchup: Buffalo Bills

If this banged up offensive line can survive in any playoff matchup, it's the Bills, who have a downright anemic pass rush. Keep Justin Herbert upright, and you've always got a chance, not to mention that Chargers DC Jesse Minter has some Lou Anarumo in him that might keep Josh Allen off of his rhythm. L.A.'s defense is getting healthy at the right time and playing good football right now.

Buffalo Bills

Dream matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville's numbers against the run this season are strong, but they haven't faced a test quite like the Bills, who will line up in heavy personnel and shove James Cook down your throat for 60 minutes. I also have some questions about the Jags linebackers in coverage, as Buffalo has pretty much dispensed with throwing to its receivers and could have a field day with the likes of Dalton Kincaid.

Houston Texans

Jacksonville Jaguars v Houston Texans | Cooper Neill/GettyImages

Dream matchup: Los Angeles Chargers

I mean, not to be reductive here, but you saw what happened the last time these two teams met in the playoffs, right? Not much has changed since: The Texans still have among the most ferocious and physical defenses in football, while the Chargers wouldn't have a prayer of protecting Herbert in this matchup. Will Anderson would feast.

NFC

Seattle Seahawks

Dream matchup: Green Bay Packers

If you're going to beat the Seahawks, you're going to have to find a way to make Sam Darnold uncomfortable. Unfortunately, with Micah Parsons done for the year, I don't see how the Packers have the horses to get that done, unless Rashan Gary wants to turn back the clock and rediscover the player he used to be. Add to that a Seahawks front that's up to the task against Green Bay's running game, and this could get ugly.

Chicago Bears

SPORTS-FBN-BEARS-EAGLES-TB | Chicago Tribune/GettyImages

Dream matchup: Philadelphia Eagles

Close-game magic aside, Chicago's defense looms as a real concern come playoff time. And it just so happens that this NFC bracket is full of dynamite offenses ... save for Philly, that is, which still has questions to answer that wins over Las Vegas and Washington won't brush aside. This has less to do with the fact that the Bears already have a win over the Eagles and more to do with Philadelphia not being equipped to exploit Chicago's primary weakness.

Philadelphia Eagles

Dream matchup: San Francisco 49ers

I do think they'd be able to exploit San Francisco's completely depleted front seven, however. The 49ers have essentially zero pass rush to speak of, due to both injuries and a lack of depth up front. Jalen Hurts would figure to be very, very comfortable in this matchup, and Philly's league-best secondary would give Brock Purdy — the least threaning QB in this field, save for maybe Darnold — fits.

Carolina Panthers

Dream matchup: Los Angeles Rams

Look, let's be honest: A dream matchup for Carolina doesn't exist in this bracket. The Panthers are only here by virtue of playing in the NFC South, and I'd pick any of these other six teams against them in the first round. But Carolina does have a genuine No. 1 wideout in Tetairoa McMillan, and that would enable them to exploit the Rams' weakness at corner just like they did in the first meeting between these two teams. It probably wouldn't be enough, but it's something.

San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers v Indianapolis Colts - NFL 2025 | Kevin Sabitus/GettyImages

Dream matchup: Carolina Panthers

You don't think Kyle Shanahan is drooling with excitement at the opportunity to scheme up plays against one of the worst secondaries in the NFL? Plus, unlike with Philly, I don't think San Francisco's lack of pass rush would affect them too much against Bryce Young given Young's physical limitations.

Los Angeles Rams

Dream matchup: San Francisco 49ers

If Brandon Aiiyuk were happy and healthy, maybe this would be a different story. As things stand, though, who's the wideout for San Francisco who can exploit L.A.'s shaky secondary? The last time these two teams played, the Niners didn't have any hope of slowing down Matthew Stafford and this Rams offense, and I think they'd be outmanned if they met for a third time in the playoffs.

Green Bay Packers

Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025 | John Fisher/GettyImages

Dream matchup: Carolina Panthers

Yes, I understand that Carolina already has one win in Lambeau this year. But they also got outgained by a full yard per play in that game, and benefitted from some improbable breaks to pull off the upset. I worry less about a lack of pass rush against a QB like Young, and nothing about this Panthers defense makes me think they can knock Green Bay's run-heavy attack off schedule.