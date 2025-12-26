NFL games today: What Saturday's slate means for the playoff picture

It's a busy week for football games being played on days that aren't Sunday. After a three-game Christmas Day slate that determined a few playoff picture happenings, we now get a two-game Saturday slate that could bring even more clarity.

One team has a chance to clinch a playoff spot, while two more could position themselves to steal division crowns in Week 18, but it all starts with a win on Saturday. Here’s what these two games mean for the NFL’s playoff picture.

Texans vs. Chargers

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood AFC Impact: Texans clinch playoff spot with a win, Chargers stay alive in AFC West race with win

There's a lot at stake in this one. For Houston, a win means that the team is in the playoffs, a huge rebound after an 0-3 start to the season. The AFC South is still in play, but Houston needs to win out and needs the Jaguars to lose to either the Colts or Titans. A win would also move the Texans to the No. 6 seed.

As for Los Angeles, the Chargers have already clinched a spot in the AFC field, but still have a chance to catch the Broncos in the race for the AFC West crown with a win, which would set up a winner-takes-all battle for the division title next week.

With a win and a Bills loss this week, the Chargers couldn't fall below the No. 5 seed. But with a loss to the Texans, things get more complicated. Houston would have the tiebreaker, so Los Angeles would need a win over Denver and a Texans loss to the Colts to move back to the No. 6 seed.

Both of these teams have elite pass defenses. Houston has allowed the third-fewest passing yards in the NFL, while the Chargers have allowed the fifth-fewest. Los Angeles has allowed the second-fewest passing touchdowns; Houston has allowed the fourth-fewest.

The potential difference maker here is the offense. Houston is coming off a game where it struggled to move the ball against a much, much worse Raiders defense, but the Chargers' passing attack really hasn't been that much better. Houston has thrown for 3,258 yards this season, just a tad less than Los Angeles, which is at 3,303. The Chargers have also thrown five more interceptions.

Give the Chargers the edge because of the offense, but this is a pretty evenly matched contest between two teams that could easily meet again in the postseason.

Ravens vs. Packers

Time : 8 p.m. ET

: 8 p.m. ET Location : Lambeau Field, Green Bay

: Lambeau Field, Green Bay AFC Impact : Ravens stay alive in AFC North race with win

: Ravens stay alive in AFC North race with win NFC Impact: Packers have already clinched a playoff spot, but can improve seeding

A victory could help Green Bay improve its seeding though. Currently sitting at the No. 7 seed, Green Bay could theoretically move as high as the No. 2 seed, but the Packers must win out to move up. They'd also need help. Either the 49ers or Rams have to lose out for the Packers to move up in the Wild Card standings, or the Bears need to lose out for Green Bay to win the NFC North and potentially claim the second or third seed. The No. 2 seed would require the Eagles to also lose out.

This game does have a lot of meaning for the Baltimore Ravens, though, as the team staves off elimination from the AFC North race with a win.

The problem for Baltimore is that quarterback Lamar Jackson is almost certainly going to be out on Saturday, as he's missed practice all week with a back contusion and is officially listed as doubtful for Saturday's game. That puts Baltimore's playoff hopes in the hands of backup quarterback Tyler Huntley, and...well, there are worse options to turn to with your season on the line, but it's definitely going to be an uphill battle for Baltimore.

And even if the Ravens manage to win this one, their playoff hopes could just be dashed on Sunday anyway, as a Steelers win over the Browns would knock the Ravens out.

We're on the brink of a playoff without Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson, and the only way for one of them to get in requires Huntley and Shedeur Sanders leading their teams to upset victories this week. It's not looking great!