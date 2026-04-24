Best NFL Draft fits for every team on Day 2, according to team experts

We knew the 2026 NFL Draft was going to be the most unpredictable in recent memory, but not even that could prepare us for just how wild Round 1 was — from the Arizona Cardinals taking Jeremiyah Love at No. 3 overall to trades and surprises all over the place, hardly anything went according to plan.

The flip side of all that wackiness on Day 1 is that, as we get set for Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday night, there are a shocking amount of players still available who were thought of as first-round talents (or something close to it) before the draft began. How will your team take advantage of the opportunity? We consulted FanSided's big board, which features a list of best fits for all 32 teams compiled by local site experts, to identify the players that make the most sense at every spot on Day 2.

Arizona Cardinals

No. 34 overall: G Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M

G Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M No. 65 overall: EDGE Jaishawn Barham, Michigan

The Cardinals' frankly baffling decision to take Jeremiyah Love at No. 3 overall means that there are still holes needing to be filled at premium positions — especially along the offensive line, whether Arizona takes a developmental quarterback next year or takes a bigger swing in 2027. The tackle cliff has already come, but Bisontis would be great value at the top of Round 2, while there are plenty of mid-round edge rushers that would help juice this pass rush.

Honorable mentions: EDGE TJ Parker, Clemson (Round 2); G Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon (Round 2); EDGE Dani Denis-Sutton, Penn State (Round 3)

Atlanta Falcons

2025 SEC Championship - Georgia v Alabama | Todd Kirkland/GettyImages

No. 48 overall: DT Christen Miller, Georgia

DT Christen Miller, Georgia No. 79 overall: WR Bryce Lance, North Dakota State

The Falcons could be in on Bisontis themselves as they look to plan around an aging offensive line, but the need to beef up along the defensive interior is to great, and nabbing Miller — the No. 46 player on the FanSided big board — "makes too much sense" here. Blogging Dirty's Jason Kandel calls the Georgia product the perfect one-technique, something this defense has been missing for a while.

Honorable mentions: DT Lee Hunter, Texas Tech (Round 2); G Chase Bisontis (Round 2); WR Ted Hurst, Georgia State (Round 3)

Baltimore Ravens

No. 45 overall: CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee No. 80 overall: WR Elijah Sarratt, Indiana

The No. 23 player on our big board at No. 45 overall? Ebony Bird's Connor Burke correctly calls McCoy "a huge swing for upside," but it's a swing worth taking based on how good he looked in 2024 before missing all of last season due to a torn ACL. The Ravens' secondary situation is skechier than you think, and the third-round pick will offer plenty of options to give Lamar Jackson another big-bodied target to compliment Zay Flowers.

Honorable mentions: CB Brandon Cisse, South Carolina (Round 2); CB Aveion Terrell, Clemson (Round 2); TE Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt (Round 3)

Buffalo Bills

Georgia v Mississippi State | Justin Ford/GettyImages

No. 35 overall: LB CJ Allen, Georgia

LB CJ Allen, Georgia No. 66 overall: WR De'Zhaun Stribling, Ole Miss

Allen was another major faller on Day 1, and Buffalo should be waiting to pounce at the start of the second round. He was the second-best fit in Buffalowdown's top five before the draft, as Jim Leonhard's new 3-4 defense requires more depth at linebacker and Terrel Bernard isn't getting any younger. The middle rounds are the ideal spot to find a big body to hopefully improve on Keon Coleman, with Stribling an enticing blend of size and deep speed.

Honorable mentions: EDGE Cashius Howell, Texas A&M (Round 2); LB Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech (Round 2); WR Denzel Boston, Washington (Round 2); CB Keith Abney II, Arizona State (Round 3)

Carolina Panthers

No. 51 overall: DT Cayden McDonald, Ohio State

DT Cayden McDonald, Ohio State No. 83 overall: S Zakee Wheatley, Penn State

McDonald is the lone player remaining in Cat Crave's top five best pre-draft fits, and while he might not make it all the way to No. 51, not many expected him to fall out of the first round either. He'd be the perfect replacement for the departed A'Shawn Robinson, but if he's not there, bolstering the secondary and finding a secondary target behind Tetairoa McMillan become the next priorities.

Honorable mentions: WR Germie Bernard, Alabama (Round 2); CB D'Angelo Ponds, Indiana (Round 2); TE Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt (Round 3)

Chicago Bears

South Carolina v Texas A&M | Joe Buvid/ISI Photos/GettyImages

No. 57 overall: EDGE Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

EDGE Cashius Howell, Texas A&M No. 60 overall: DT Domonique Orange, Iowa State

DT Domonique Orange, Iowa State No. 89 overall: C Sam Hecht, Kansas State

The top remaining player on Bear Goggles On's big board is safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, but Chicago already hit that position with Dillon Thieneman on Thursday night. The other option from their top five is edge rusher Cashius Howell, who might not be the ideal Dennis Allen fit but has true outlier explosiveness that will give this pass rush some needed juice.

Honorable mentions: DT Kayden McDonald, Ohio State (Round 2); EDGE Gabe Jacas, Illinois (Round 2); EDGE Keyron Crawford, Auburn (Round 2); WR Deion Burks (Round 3)

Cincinnati Bengals

No. 41 overall: LB CJ Allen, Georgia

LB CJ Allen, Georgia No. 72 overall: G Jennings Dunker, Iowa

After Cincy traded the No. 10 overall pick to land Dexter Lawrence, Allen became the new top option on Stripe Hype's big board early in the second round. He's still remaining, and Stripe Hype's Matt Fitzgerald thinks the team might even think about trading up to make sure they get him — this is a thin linebacker class, and it stands out as the biggest defensive need now that Lawrence is in town.

Honorable mentions: LB Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech (Round 2); CB Treydan Stukes, Arizona (Round 2); CB D'Angelo Ponds (Round 2); EDGE R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma (Round 2); LB Anthony Hill Jr., Texas (Round 3); TE Oscar Delp, Georgia (Round 3)

Cleveland Browns

Zevi Eckhaus is tackled by Toledo Rockets safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. | James Snook-Imagn Images

No. 39 overall: S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo

S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo No. 70 overall: OT Caleb Tiernan, Northwestern

OT Caleb Tiernan, Northwestern No. 74 overall: DT Gracen Halton, Oklahoma

Andrew Berry played the board well in Round 1, filling needs on the offensive line and at wide receiver. Now he has three Day 2 picks with which to work, and Cleveland could still have a shot at the last player remaining in Dawg Pound Daily's top five. He'd be at or near the best player available, and with Ronnie Hickman and Grant Delpit both approaching free agency, it's more of a need than you think. Plus, there's still capital left to keep adding on the offensive side.

Honorable mentions: CB Colton Hood, Tennessee (Round 2); S Treydan Stukes, Arizona (Round 2); DT Zane Durant, Penn State (Round 3); G Jennings Dunker, Iowa (Round 3); TE Eli Raridon, Notre Dame (Round 3)

Dallas Cowboys

No. 92 overall: EDGE Dani Denis-Sutton, Penn State

Dallas landed two potential difference-makers on the defensive side in Round 1, and now the wait begins. The Cowboys won't pick again until late in the third round, but the good news is there should still be intriguing prospects remaining at all three levels defensively.

Honorable mentions: CB Keionte Scott, Miami; LB Keyshaun Elliott, Arizona State; EDGE Jaishawn Barham, Michigan

Denver Broncos

Oklahoma State v Oregon | Robin Alam/ISI Photos/GettyImages

No. 62 overall: G Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon

The bad news is Denver won't make a pick until the middle of Round 2. The good news is there are vanishingly few holes on this roster at this point. Predominantly Orange has Pregnon as the perfect fit at No. 62, citing Ben Powers' pending free agency next spring as an opportunity to plan for the future along an offensive line that's getting a little long in the tooth. If not o-line, linebacker would make some sense as well given Alex Singleton's struggles in coverage.

Honorable mentions: DT Lee Hunter, Texas Tech; LB Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh

Detroit Lions

No. 50 overall: EDGE Gabe Jacas, Illinois

The two big boxes for Detroit to check were offensive line and edge rusher. They addressed the former in Round 1 by taking Clemson tackle Blake Miller. Now it's time to address the latter, and the heavy-handed Jacas stands out among many potential EDGE options on Day 2.

Honorable mentions: EDGE Zion Young, Missouri; CB Brandon Cisse, South Carolina; G Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon

Green Bay Packers

Zion Young looks on before a play against the Virginia Cavaliers in the first half at EverBank Stadium. | Travis Register-Imagn Images

No. 52 overall: EDGE Zion Young, Missouri

EDGE Zion Young, Missouri No. 84 overall: G Brian Parker, Duke

Down a first-round pick this year (and next), it's time for Green Bay to get to work on Day 2, and there are needs along both lines of scrimmage in addition to cornerback. If Bisontis doesn't make it to No. 52, Young stands out as a very Packers pick at EDGE — there's a reason he's No. 4 on Lombardi Ave's list of best fits, namely his massive frame. Offensive line depth, as well as a defensive tackle and a corner, can come later on.

Honorable mentions: G Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M (Round 2); DT Lee Hunter, Texas Tech (Round 2); CB Treydan Stukes, Arizona (Round 2); DT Domonique Orange, Iowa State (Round 2); WR Bryce Lance, North Dakota State (Round 3); OT Markel Bell, Miami (Round 3)

Houston Texans

No. 38 overall: DT Kayden McDonald, Ohio State

DT Kayden McDonald, Ohio State No. 59 overall: TE Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

TE Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt No. 91 overall: C Jake Slaughter, Florida

The Texans got themselves a road-grader in Keylan Rutledge to end Round 1, addressing the single biggest need on this roster. And they might be in position for highway robbery at the beginning of Round 2: Kayden McDonald, the draft's consensus best defensive tackle and the top option on Toro Times' list of best fits, is still out there as a potential replacement for pending free agent Tommy Togiai. Talk about a ferocious defensive front.

Honorable mentions: LB CJ Allen, Georgia (Round 2); DT Gracen Holton, Oklahoma (Round 2); C Sam Hecht, Kansas State (Round 3); C Connor Lew, Auburn (Round 3); G Brian Parker, Duke (Round 3)

Indianapolis Colts

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 06 Big 12 Championship Game Texas Tech vs BYU | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

No. 47 overall: LB Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech

LB Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech No. 78 overall: WR Chris Bell, Louisville

Indy is a bit behind the 8-ball, with needs at linebacker, edge rusher and safety (plus receiver) with only two Day 2 picks with which to work. Horseshoe Heroes recommends a big swing on Louisville wideout Chris Bell, who battled injuries in college but flashed major upside when healthy, and he could drop to the third round at No. 78 overall. Come away with Bell and an impact defender, and that's a real step forward.

Honorable mentions: LB CJ Allen, Georgia (Round 2); EDGE R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma (Round 2); S AJ Haulcy, LSU (Round 2); EDGE Keyron Crawford, Auburn (Round 3); LB Anthony Hill Jr., Texas (Round 3)

Jacksonville Jaguars

No. 56 overall: DT Lee Hunter, Texas Tech

DT Lee Hunter, Texas Tech No. 81 overall: LB Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh

LB Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh No. 88 overall: CB Malik Muhammad, Texas

CB Malik Muhammad, Texas No. 100 overall: RB Mike Washington Jr., Arkansas

The Jags are in control on Day 2, with a whopping four picks in all that will allow them to wheel and deal as they see fit. If they decide to stand pat, they should pepper this defense with upgrades at all three levels, with Black and Teal identifying Hunter as an obvious path to improving this run defense.

Honorable mentions: LB Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech (Round 2); DT Christen Miller, Georgia (Round 2); DT Tyler Onyedim, Texas A&M (Round 3); DT Kaleb Proctor, SE Louisiana (Round 3); S Zakee Wheatley, Penn State (Round 3); CB Davison Igbinosun, Ohio State (Round 3)

Kansas City Chiefs

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 13 LA Bowl Boise State vs Washington | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

No. 40 overall: WR Denzel Boston, Washington

The Chiefs got aggressive to land corner Mansoor Delane at No. 6 overall, and as a result they only have one pick to work with on Day 2. They could look to upgrade the talent at edge rusher, but this receiver room is screaming out for a bigger body on the outside to help Patrick Mahomes, and Boston — who earned plenty of first-round buzz prior to the draft — would be tough to turn down.

Honorable mentions: EDGE Cashius Howell, Texas A&M; EDGE R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma

Las Vegas Raiders

No. 36 overall: CB Avieon Terrell, Clemson

CB Avieon Terrell, Clemson No. 67 overall: WR Malachi Fields, Notre Dame

The Raiders managed not to botch the Fernando Mendoza pick, and now the work begins of putting a competent roster around him. That needs to include at least one more receiver, and Fields' size and field-stretching ability are sorely needed in what is a pretty small WR group at the moment. Vegas could also use help at cornerback, with plenty of talent remaining that could very well have gone in the first round like Terrell or McCoy.

Honorable mentions: CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee (Round 2); DT Kayden McDonald, Ohio State (Round 2); WR Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee (Round 3); CB Devin Moore, Florida (Round 3)

Los Angeles Chargers

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 20 College Football Playoff First Round Game Miami at Texas A&M | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

No. 55 overall: G Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M

G Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M No. 86 overall: S Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina

i can understand why Jim Harbaugh and Co. elected to nab EDGE Akheem Mesidor late in the first round, but it puts a ton of pressure on them to finally address the interior of this offensive line in Round 2. The good news is that, in both Bisontis and Pregnon, there are two top guards still available, and there's a solid chance at least one of them makes it to No. 55.

Honorable mentions: G Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon (Round 2); LB Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh (Round 3); TE Sam Roush, Stanford (Round 3); WR Ted Hurst, Georgia State (Round 3)

Los Angeles Rams

No. 61 overall: WR Ted Hurst, Georgia State

WR Ted Hurst, Georgia State No. 93 overall: OT Kage Casey, Boise State

The Rams shocked the world by spending their first-round pick on Alabama QB Ty Simpson, and while you can understand the broader-view argument, it's now imperative that L.A. uses Day 2 to shore up some areas that will help them actually beat the Seahawks this season. Wide receiver still sticks out given the lack of depth behind and injury concerns around Davante Adams and Puka Nacua, but rather than go for a slot receiver they don't really need anyway, why not take a shot on a big vertical threat like the 6-foot-4 Hurst?

Honorable mentions: WR Malachi Fields, Notre Dame (Round 2); OT Caleb Tiernan, Northwestern (Round 2); TE Max Klare, Ohio State (Round 2); TE Marlin Klein, Michigan (Round 3); CB Will Lee III, Texas A&M (Round 3)

Miami Dolphins

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 06 SEC Championship Game Georgia vs Alabama | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

No. 43 overall: WR Germie Bernard, Alabama

WR Germie Bernard, Alabama No. 75 overall: EDGE Derrick Moore, Michigan

EDGE Derrick Moore, Michigan No. 87 overall: TE Oscar Delp, Georgia

TE Oscar Delp, Georgia No. 94 overall: S Genesis Smith, Arizona

The Kadyn Proctor pick still doesn't make a lot of sense even in hindsight, and the Dolphins still have a ton of work to do in overhauling this roster. That needs to start at wide receiver, given the gaping void there left by the Jaylen Waddle trade, and then Miami should look to add as many young pieces on the defensive front and in the secondary as they can.

Honorable mentions: EDGE TJ Parker, Clemson (Round 2); WR Skyler Bell, UConn (Round 3); S Bud Clark, TCU (Round 3)

Minnesota Vikings

No. 49 overall: CB D'Angelo Ponds, Indiana

CB D'Angelo Ponds, Indiana No. 82 overall: WR Antonio Williams, Clemson

WR Antonio Williams, Clemson No. 97 overall: C Connor Lew, Auburn

The Vikings took one of the biggest swings of Round 1 on Florida DT Caleb Banks, and while I respect the gumption, it leaves them playing catch-up a bit with a secondary that could use some help. The Viking Age had FanSided top-50 prospect D'Angelo Ponds as its fifth-best fit, and Ponds is still on the board at the start of Day 2. He'd be a great choice to to challenge incumbent corners Isaiah Rodgers and James Pierre.

Honorable mentions: WR Germie Bernard, Alabama (Round 2); CB Keionte Scott, Miami (Round 2); S Bud Clark, TCU (Round 3); C Jake Slaughter, Florida (Round 3); OT Travis Burke, Memphis (Round 3)

New England Patriots

Auburn v Oklahoma | Brian Bahr/GettyImages

No. 63 overall: EDGE R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma

EDGE R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma No. 95 overall: TE Justin Joly, NC State

Musket Fire listed both Howell and Young as EDGE options for New England, but I'm skeptical either will last all the way to the end of Round 2. Thomas might, though, and you'd be hard-pressed to come up with a more Mike Vrabel player given his diminutive frame and honey badger mentality. New England addressed its offensive line on Day 1; doing the same up front defensively on Day 2 is paramount before adding more developmental offensive pieces as the draft goes along.

Honorable mentions: EDGE Cashius Howell, Texas A&M (Round 2); DT Domonique Orange, Iowa State (Round 2); TE Eli Raridon, Notre Dame (Round 3); TE Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt (Round 3); G Jeremiah Wright, Auburn (Round 3)

New Orleans Saints

No. 42 overall: EDGE TJ Parker, Clemson

EDGE TJ Parker, Clemson No. 73 overall: DT Darrell Jackson Jr., Florida State

Jordyn Tyson is an ideal, if risky, fit for this Saints offense. Now it's the defense's turn, with the line in particular a major area of need in Brandon Staley's defense. Parker is one of the best players left available after Round 1, while Jackson Jr. could give New Orleans a big body it needs on the interior.

Honorable mentions: DT Lee Hunter, Texas Tech (Round 2); DT Chris McClellan, Missouri (Round 3); LB Anthony Hill Jr., Texas (Round 3)

New York Giants

No. 37 overall: DT Christen Miller, Georgia

I can't fault the Giants for capitalizing on Arvell Reese's fall to No. 5, or for bolstering the offensive line with Francis Mauigoa at No. 10. But it leaves the interior of the defensive line as a glaring need in the wake of Dexter Lawrence's departure, one the team needs to fill with its only Day 2 pick. Luckily, Miller (and McDonald) are there at the top of the second round.

Honorable mentions: DT Kayden McDonald, Ohio State; WR Denzel Boston, Washington; CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

New York Jets

Brandon Cisse breaks up a pass intended for Clemson Tigers wide receiver Tristan Smith. | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

No. 44 overall: CB Brandon Cisse, South Carolina

I thought long and hard about having the Jets take a developmental QB at this spot, but given their lack of Day 2 capital (and the fact that they're planning for 2027 anyway) I instead opted to continue reloading a defense that sorely needs foundational players. Neither Brandon Stephens nor Nahshon Wright have done enough to prevent New York from going best player available on that side of the ball, and Cisse would look great in Aaron Glenn's defense.

Honorable mentions: QB Garrett Nussmeier, LSU; WR Germie Bernard, Alabama; LB Jake Golday, Cincinnati

Philadelphia Eagles

No. 54 overall: EDGE Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

EDGE Cashius Howell, Texas A&M No. 68 overall: S Bud Clark, TCU

S Bud Clark, TCU No. 98 overall: OT Markel Bell, Miami

The Eagles got their receiver situation resolved by nabbing Makai Lemon in the first round, but there are still questions at edge rusher, safety, tight end and along the offensive line. Howie Roseman should let the board fall to him at those spots, and the best value would be an explosive pass rusher like Howell if he falls to the middle of the second round.

Honorable mentions: TE Max Klare, Ohio State (Round 2); G Jennings Dunker, Iowa (Round 3); OT Austin Barber, Florida (Round 3); S Zakee Wheatley, Penn State (Round 3)

Pittsburgh Steelers

2024 LSU Archive | Ella Hall/LSU/GettyImages

No. 53 overall: S AJ Haulcy, LSU

S AJ Haulcy, LSU No. 76 overall: QB Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

QB Garrett Nussmeier, LSU No. 85 overall: DT Tyler Onyedim, Texas A&M

DT Tyler Onyedim, Texas A&M No. 99 overall: G Jeremiah Wright, Auburn

I liked the Max Iheanachor pick more than most, as Pittsburgh is building an exciting young offensive line. The primary goals on Day 2 should be to get younger on defense — especially in the secondary and at defensive tackle — and take a swing on a quarterback regardless of whatever Aaron Rodgers decides. The future needs to be now for this franchise.

Honorable mentions: LB Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech (Round 2); DT Domonique Orange, Iowa State (Round 2); S Bud Clark TCU (Round 3); G Jalen Farmer, Kentucky (Round 3); QB Cole Peyton, North Dakota State (Round 3)

San Francisco 49ers

No. 33 overall: S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo

S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo No. 58 overall: EDGE Jaishawn Barham, Michigan

EDGE Jaishawn Barham, Michigan No. 90 overall: OT Austin Barber, Florida

The 49ers wound up trading out of the first round entirely, and they're still in a pretty good spot. They could go for McNeil-Warren at safety given Malik Mustapha's injury concerns and Ji'Ayir Brown's looming free agency, or they can continue stocking up at edge rusher with someone like Howell or Young. My guess is the former, only because the gap between edge prospects in the second and third round isn't as large.

Seattle Seahawks

Derrick Moore celebrates a sack against Michigan State quarterback Alessio Milivojevic. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 64 overall: EDGE Derrick Moore, Michigan

EDGE Derrick Moore, Michigan No. 96 overall: CB Tacario Davis, Washington

I probably would have addressed needs in the secondary and the pass rush before finding a running back, but I also don't have a Super Bowl ring around my finger. And the Seahawks should still have players at both spots to choose from at the end of Round 2, with Moore standing out as a particularly Mike Macdonald player.

Honorable mentions: CB/S Treydan Stukes, Arizona (Round 2); G Jennings Dunker, Iowa (Round 3); CB Keith Abney II, Arizona State (Round 3)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

No. 46 overall: CB D'Angelo Ponds, Indiana

CB D'Angelo Ponds, Indiana No. 77 overall: LB Josiah Trotter, Missouri

The Bucs should be thrilled at coming away with Rueben Bain Jr. in the first round, and now they can confidently attack other defensive needs on Day 2. One of those is at cornerback, where Zyon McCollum and Benjamin Morrison could use some extra competition and Ponds would bring toughness and versatility to Tampa. From there, find a starting linebacker next to Alex Anzalone and you're in great shape.

Honorable mentions: LB Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech (Round 2); TE Sam Roush, Stanford (Round 3)

Tennessee Titans

Fanatics Flag Football Classic | Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages

No. 69 overall: G Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon

Kudos to the Titans for getting Cam Ward a much-needed receiver in Carnell Tate and adding edge help with Keldric Faulk, a shrewd pairing in Round 1. The trade back up for Faulk left them with only one Day 2 pick, and they should continue supporting Ward by improving the interior of this offensive line. Either guard or center would be worth attacking here.

Honorable mentions: C Sam Hecht, Kansas State; LB Jake Golday, Cincinnati

Washington Commanders

No. 71 overall: WR De'Zhaun Stribling, Ole Miss

I don't blame the Commanders for jumping at the chance to take a Sonny Styles after he fell to No. 7, but I also must point out that the receiver depth chart opposite Terry McLaurin remains a black hole. Washington only has one Day 2 pick, and it almost has to come at wideout.

Honorable mentions: C Jake Slaughter, Florida; S Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina