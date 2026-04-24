The best first-round NFL Draft picks (and why our team experts loved them)

It's not hyperbole to say the 2026 NFL Draft has been crazy. Chaotic. Off the rails. Fernando Mendoza went first as expected to the Raiders, but things started shifting immediately when the New York Jets made a slightly surprising call to take David Bailey at No. 2 over Arvell Reese. Reese slid (all the way) to No. 5, where the New York Giants sprinted to the podium to ensure they landed the top defensive prospect in the class.

That’s where this list starts: with Reese falling right into John Harbaugh's lap. From Reese on down, here are the smartest, most impactful picks of the first round.

Arvell Reese, EDGE, New York Giants

Edge rusher may not seem like a pressing need for the Giants, who already have Abdul Carter, Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux to rush the quarterback. Thibodeaux is entering his walk year, however, and taking a player who has Micah Parsons-type upside is always a smart idea. The Giants are an organization that knows how important a great pass rush can be in the postseason, so adding Reese to their roster is a clear win.

It is fair to worry about how raw Reese is, but landing with a strong coaching staff gives him the best chance to reach his full potential. Here's a look at what national expert Mike Luciano had to say about Reese, who was ranked No. 1 on FanSided's Top 50 entering the night:

"The athleticism borders on freakish; he plays with the strength of someone 50 pounds heavier, and his versatility is everything a coach could ask for. Reese, still just 20 years old, could be a fringe All-Pro defender out of the gate despite the concerns."

Sonny Styles, LB, Washington Commanders

Traditional scouting logic doesn't suggest placing a premium on off-ball linebackers in the modern NFL, but sometimes a player is so good it's worth defying that logic. Styles is that kind of player for the Commanders, using the physical frame of a safety to offer tremendous coverage skills to go along with his top-notch tackling.

Washington does have some solid linebackers on board in Leo Chenal and Frankie Luvu, but Styles has a chance to be a starter in our nation's capital for the next decade. Commanders' expert Dean Jones of Riggo's Rag was all over the fit between Styles and Washington, putting him in the top spot on Washington's big board.

"The Ohio State standout is a true three-level threat on defense. His exceptional on-field production and even better testing at the NFL Scouting Combine make him a hot commodity. With Bobby Wagner unlikely to return, this would be the best long-term upgrade imaginable."

Caleb Downs, S, Dallas Cowboys

Similar to the aforementioned Styles pick, Downs fits the archetype of an elite prospect at a non-premium position: safety. That kind of value can work out for teams, as evidenced by how important Kyle Hamilton has become in Baltimore, making the addition of Downs to the sagging Cowboys' defense a massive win for Jerry Jones.

The Cowboys did add two safeties in free agency but Downs is a better scheme fit than both, giving new defensive coordinator Christian Parker a unique weapon to deploy in multiple spots on the field. Cowboys' expert Jerry Trotta was a big proponent of Downs prior to the draft, ranking him No. 1 on Dallas' big board with a favorable comparison to Darren Woodson.

"Arguably the best player in the 2026 class, Downs is an interchangeable safety who Christian Parker could trust in the nickel, over the top, and down near the line of scrimmage. It'd be like drafting Darren Woodson all over again. That turned out pretty well."

Makai Lemon, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

There has been a lot of smoke swirling around the future of A.J. Brown, who many experts believe will be traded to the New England Patriots after June 1st. Moving on from Brown would create a big hole opposite DeVonta Smith in the lineup, but Philadelphia was proactive by trading up with the Dallas Cowboys to snag USC's Makai Lemon as a potential Brown replacement.

Lemon isn't a true burner, but his ability to run precise routes and make contested catches despite a 5-foot-11 frame makes him a good replacement for Brown's skill set. Luciano had Lemon as the 10th best prospect on his national Top 50, ensuring Howie Roseman gets tremendous value as he looks to backfill an important spot in his offense.

"Lemon is not going to win any 40-yard dashes, but he makes up for it with electric route-running that made him the centerpiece of the USC offense last season. Lemon's contested-catch skills for a receiver his size are truly exceptional, and the ability to get open despite lacking the same supersonic speed some other top prospects have, he has a very high floor."

Vega Ioane, G, Baltimore Ravens

As a member of the Jim Harbaugh coaching tree, Jesse Minter knows the value of a good offensive line. Baltimore spent the offseason trying to upgrade its offensive line, bringing back John Simpson to fill one guard spot and using their first round pick to fill the other with one of the safest prospects on the board in Penn State's Vega Ioane.

Ioane is an excellent pass blocker, which is very helpful for a Ravens' team whose entire season depends on keeping Lamar Jackson upright. Ravens' expert Connor Burke of Ebony Bird concurs, having Ioane as his No. 2 option on Baltimore's big board.

"Vega Ioane has been paired with the Ravens in countless mock drafts, and he fits exactly what they need: a high-profile interior protector. They signed John Simpson, but the other spot remains a massive question spot. Ioane would immediately fill the concerning areas, and in turn, he'd hopefully keep Lamar Jackson off the injury report."