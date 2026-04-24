The three most coveted defensive prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft

These three stars represent a rare mix of best player available and team need, offering immediate Pro Bowl potential to any franchise lucky enough to land them.

One thing you can say about this NFL Draft is there’s no shortage of defensive players to choose from. That also means getting one of the elite ones is a premium. Caleb Downs, Sonny Styles and Rueben Bain Jr. are the most coveted in this year’s draft. Don’t take my word for it, according to FanSided’s Draft Big Board, these three players show up most often as team fits. It shouldn’t be a surprise either. When you are a talented player and versatile like these three, you fit in quite a few schemes.

There are some talented players in this draft and certainly in the top 10, but here’s why these three players are the best defensive players in the class.

EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami Hurricanes

Miami Hurricanes defensive end Rueben Bain Jr. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“He has the power to kick inside, and he’s an anchor on the edge against the run.” – Jerry Trotta, The Landry Hat

“Bain is already an elite run-stuffer – and with a violent disposition on the field and tremendous bend for the position – anyone who selects Bain should make him an instant starter.” – Mike Luciano, FanSided

“Bain would be a spectacular complement next to Chase Young and would wreak havoc on opposing offenses.” – Drew Collings, Who Dat Dish

Best fit: Kansas City Chiefs

I hate this, but we all know Rueben Bain Jr. with Steve Spagnuolo would end up coming together, regardless of Bain’s “short arms”. Yes that matters to an extent, but Bain’s a beast. He can help in both the run game as well as the passing game. The Chiefs need a pass rusher desperately and Bain just feels like the perfect choice. There’s not much that feels right, but the Chiefs have been mocked to land Bain for some time. It would feel more like a shock if it didn’t happen than if it did.

Caleb Downs, Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“He’s exactly the kind of player John Harbaugh has had success with in the past with guys like Ed Reed, Eric Weddle and Kyle Hamilton coming to mind.” – Matt Sidney, GMEN HQ

“Despite the rumors around Downs’ medical evaluations, the ultra-gifted defensive back is arguably the best overall prospect in this class.” – Dean Jones, Riggo’s Rag

“Downs is the best player the Dolphins should have on their big board. He has the physical toughness you want in a safety, the power to play low at the line or behind corners.” – Brian Miller, Phin Phanatic

Best fit: New Orleans Saints

Caleb Downs has long been talked about as the best athlete in this NFL Draft class and if not him, then his Ohio State teammate, Arvell Reese. Downs’ ability to disrupt the game as a pass coverage safety and as a run defender is why teams are thinking about the unthinkable and taking Downs inside the top five. He’s just that good of a safety. Ahead of the NFL Draft, Ryan Day and Nick Saban, who both coached Downs in college, said he was NFL ready before he could declare. That should be all teams need to hear to know that regardless of positional value, you can’t pass up on Downs.

Sonny Styles, Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“The Cardinals will need to wrestle with positional value again, as it has been over a decade since a pure linebacker has been picked as high as No. 3 overall. But Styles is checking way too many boxes to be ignored at this point.” – Mike Luciano, Raising Zona

“John Harbaugh has always had a dude in the middle of his defense – Ray Lewis, C.J. Mosley, Roquan Smith – and Styles fits right in that mold.” – Matt Sidney, GMEN HQ

“The Saints desperately need to add another defensive anchor in Demario Davis’s absence. Thus, creating the coveted mix of best player available and team need.” – Drew Collings, Who Dat Dish

Best fit: New York Giants

I have to agree with Matt Sidney. John Harbaugh with an anchor in the linebacker core, it’s just too good of a situation to pass up. Yes, I think he'll be great in Brandon Staley’s defensive scheme in New Orleans as well as with Dan Quinn in Washington. But the Giants need a promising middle linebacker. With two top 10 picks, it makes it that much more likely Styles heads to East Rutherford.