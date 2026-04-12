This Chiefs-Browns trade would make Rueben Bain Jr. a new Kansas City star

Thus, the Chiefs should use their war chest of picks to take Bain Jr. at No. 6 overall.

The Chiefs would be interested in pass-rusher Reuben Bain Jr. in the first round. It's unlikely he's available at No. 9 overall.

The Kansas City Chiefs have a rare opportunity to trade up in the NFL Draft. The Chiefs have the No. 9 overall pick, but may need to trade up to No. 6.

The Kansas City Chiefs find themselves in a rare position. Brett Veach and Co. still believe in this team — they won two Super Bowls in three years not that long ago, after all — but KC also missed the playoffs in 2025-26. The Chiefs will be without Patrick Mahomes for much of the offseason and possibly training camp, though his recovery timeline is as much of a mystery as the cold that's been bothering me for the better part of two weeks.

Reuben Bain Jr. might be the answer. He's the perfect prospect for Kansas City, as he could fall down the board just enough for the Chiefs to trade up. Bain Jr. is falling for reasons beyond my understanding. He has short arms, I guess. I'm no NFL scout, but I'd be interested in a star pass-rusher who had 9.5 sacks last season and showcased enough flexibility to warrant a top-10 pick. But what do I know?

Why the Chiefs should trade up for Reuben Bain Jr.

In Cody Williams most recent mock draft for FanSided, he projected the Cowboys to trade up for Bain Jr. at No. 6. Thus, we have to complete the same deal, but involve the Kansas City Chiefs. The good news is that's only three spots. The bad news is trading up within the top-10 is incredibly complicated, and expensive to say the least.

On the surface, that seems like a lot. But this pick will be in demand, especially since the Browns are willing to trade down. Andrew Berry saved his job last April by collecting a lot of draft picks — including a deal with the Jaguars for Travis Hunter — and selecting key contributors like Mason Graham out of Michigan and Defensive Rookie of the Year Carson Schwesinger out of UCLA. Quinshon Judkins was just the cherry on top.

Would the Chiefs make this trade?

Kansas City Chiefs Media Availability & Practice | Gregory Shamus/GettyImages

I would assume so. The Chiefs have a unique year in the middle of a dynasty. They pick high enough to rebuild their team on the fly. With a star pass-rusher like Chris Jones aging rapidly, Kansas City general manager Brett Veach could replace him on the fly with someone like Bain Jr. As FanSided's Chris Landers wrote before the NFL Combine, there's no denying Bain Jr.'s results. He led college football in pressures for a reason.

"But the NFL Draft is also a matter of projection; sure, Bain Jr. led the country in pressures and physically overwhelmed just about every line he went up against in 2025, but he wouldn't be the first college star whose game didn't translate at the highest level. And if Bain Jr. doesn't meet some of the physical benchmarks that teams require from their pass rushers — his arms, in particular, might be among the shortest ever recorded at the position — his stock might be in trouble," Landers wrote.

I mean, that should be enough to at least make the call. Adding in a second rounder would be more concerning if the Chiefs didn't have a late first-round pick to pair with their No. 9 overall selection.

Would the Browns make this trade?

Cleveland Browns Introduce Todd Monken | Nick Cammett/GettyImages

I like to think the Browns would be all over this. Given Berry's 2025 NFL Draft, they should have full faith in him to make the most of extra picks. Sure, ths 2026 class isn't the strongest, but Cleveland won't find its quarterback of the future by sitting on its hands. Cleveland could easily trade the second rounder they get from Kansas City in a deal to acquire a late first-round pick. Thus, the Browns would have three first rounders, one of which they could use on Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson.

Do I believe Simpson is the answer for the Browns? I highly doubt it. However, Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel definitely aren't it. Simpson has just one year of starting experience under his belt. That comes with its own concerns. But Berry and Cleveland are at the mercy of the draft gods. Why not keep trying? If Berry can essentially acquire the capital needed to take Simpson late in the first round without lifting a finger, he should do it.

But more importantly, the Browns can keep planning for their future with extra picks. The price here is an added early Day 2 pick and a fifth rounder. That's expensive, especially since the Chiefs are only trading up three picks.

Cleveland wouldn't employ their GM if they didn't believe in him. Thus, they should make this trade and add quantity over quality.