The biggest question every AFC East team needs to answer this offseason

The AFC East made it to the Super Bowl this past season, but that doesn’t diminish what the division needs to do to be respectable. The Buffalo Bills had a down season after coming up short in the playoffs and well the New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins are still the bottom-dwellers of the division. The Dolphins have fully hit the reset button, but there’s still one major question ahead of this season.

The New England Patriots have a lot to think about after a loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl, the Bills need to build around Josh Allen, and the New York Jets' list of needs is extensive. The AFC East was supposed to be one of the most competitive, with every team supposedly in a position to contend. That hasn’t happened, but I suppose if these pressing questions get answered, there’s a chance.

Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs onto the field before the game against the New York Jets. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Will Buffalo build around Josh Allen or force him to be the hero?

If Buffalo wants to be taken seriously in 2026, they have to actually have an offense worth being scared of. Sure, they need to fix their run defense. They don’t necessarily need different personnel as much as maybe an adjusted scheme. There’s no amount of scheme adjustment that can be made to improve this offense in its current state. Keon Coleman hasn’t lived up to expectations and Khalil Shakir is forced into a No. 1 role he might not quite be ready for.

James Cook can’t be the only producer on this offense and Allen can’t have the pressure to do it all. Adding more perimeter weapons for Allen is the only way this offense will get to a level of being scary. Until that happens, the Bills won’t ever get over the hump. There’s quite a few free agent receivers out there the Bills should be interested in.

Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) passes the ball against the Washington Commanders during the 2025 NFL Madrid Game. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

What is Miami going to do about Tua Tagovailoa?

Tua Tagovailoa has been one of the most talked about players this offseason and it’s just two weeks in. Miami has already gutted this roster, started negotiations for Minkah Fitzpatrick and teased the idea of an abrupt end to the Tagovailoa era. Miami could endure a dead cap hit of nearly $100 million if they cut him and could lessen that with a trade. But then who do they replace Tagovailoa with? Malik Willis?

According to Mike Florio, Willis could cost anywhere from $20 million to $30 million, which is anywhere from what Justin Fields got to what Sam Darnold got. Is Willis really worth that? Willis hasn’t done enough to warrant that much of a pay raise in my opinion, so the Dolphins have to decide if he’s worth taking a gamble on. More so, they have to decide that if that isn’t the move, will they move forward with Tagovailoa or possibly turn to Quinn Ewers.

New York Jets

New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) takes the field in the second half against the Miami Dolphins. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

Who will be the quarterback for 2026?

For most teams this isn’t that complicated of a question. But the New York Jets aren’t most teams. The Jets are no closer to having a starter for 2026 than they were when their season ended. All they know is that Fields won’t be returning as the starter. The Jets would most likely draft one, but I’m not sure there’s one worth them going after. They need an already polished quarterback prospect. There isn’t one outside of Fernando Mendoza in this draft class.

So what should they do? The easy thing is go after someone like Jameis Winston to simply have a quarterback for the time being and figure out the future next offseason. They can’t go out and trot Fields out as the starter in 2026 if they want to be taken seriously. Who starts for the Jets is still a mystery, but the quicker they answer that question, the quicker things can start turning around.

New England Patriots

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) warms up before Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Can they build a championship-contending roster this offseason?

The biggest thing New England can do is build around Drake Maye. This isn’t just adding offensive skill players, but it’s about protecting him. Will Campbell got embarrassed by the Seahawks, but more so, the entire offensive line looked bad. The Seahawks dominated the Patriots offensive line with a four-man rush. New England can’t allow that to happen next year if they want to return to the Super Bowl.

New England will have a tougher schedule next season and if they don’t build the roster the right way this offseason, it will be the reason they come up short in 2026. They have to capitalize while Maye is still on his rookie contract and the sooner they can build around him, the sooner the Patriots can get back to the Super Bowl.