Bills making James Cook debacle even worse with self-inflicted wounds

The Buffalo Bills and James Cook are at an impasse in contract negotiations. Due roughly $5 million in guaranteed salary in 2025, the Pro Bowl running back wants a new deal. He probably deserves it after setting a franchise record with 16 rushing touchdowns in 2024, which led the NFL. He finished the campaign with 1,267 yards from scrimmage and 18 total scores.

After dismantling the wide receiver room, the Bills leaned heavily on Cook, especially in the red zone. He was a true three-down workhorse, channeling his brother's unique blend of power and speed between the tackles. The Bills want Cook around. Of course they do. But few things tank contract negotiations faster in the NFL than being a running back.

Now on day four of Cook's hold-in, the Bills aren't doing themselves any favors. Head coach Sean McDermott walked into an easy trap on Thursday, which left Buffalo looking rather foolish. He told reporters that he "expects" Cook to practice.

Narrator voice: James Cook did not practice.

Sean McDermott expects James Cook to practice today. — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) August 7, 2025

Sean McDermott walks Bills into avoidable trap amid James Cook hold-in

This doesn't necessarily manufacture leverage in either direction, but man, it's a bad look when the Bills don't know what is going on with their second-most important offensive player. Cook, in fairness, has gone aboue things in an unusual fashion. He appeared at Buffalo's mandatory minicamp and even practiced through the first eight days of camp, only to suddenly cease participation.

When asked why, his reason was simple: "Business."

Cook has two straight 1,000-plus yard seasons and two Pro Bowls under his belt in three NFL seasons. It's clear the Bills want and need him, as the reigning league MVP was quick to emphasize with reporters.

"This is generational stuff," Josh Allen told the media. "It's for you and your family. He’s still going through mental reps. He's a pro; he knows what he's doing. We desperately want him out there.”

Josh Allen fully supports James Cook as hold-in continues. Allen said business side is hardest part of NFL.



“This is generational stuff. It's for you & your family. He’s still going through mental reps. He's a pro; he knows what he's doing. We desperately want him out there.” pic.twitter.com/31nDLYAuhc — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) August 7, 2025

Bills can't afford to mess up James Cook negotiations

Ideally this gets wrapped up well before the regular season so that Cook can get up to speed and start in Week 1. He's still at practice, talking with coaches and teammates. Cook certainly does not want to miss time.

But the running back market is notoriously volatile, even after the Saquon Barkley renaissance in 2024. Cook probably wants something approaching Barkley $20.6 million annually, which is simply unrealistic. If he does jump into the top tier of running back contracts, will Buffalo be the team paying him? This is the same front office that axed both Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis over salary concerns.

These are the 10 Highest Paid RBs in the NFL before the James Cook contract:



Considering he’s 25 y/o, I think he pushes into the Top 5 RBs financially.



But does that happen in Buffalo? Idk… pic.twitter.com/gFmKrXymzK — Max Loeb (@loebsleads) August 4, 2025

Buffalo tends to dodge costs to the extent possible with a supermassive QB contract on the books. Allen is good enough to drag any team to contention, which is a gift and a curse. It almost functions as an excuse for the front office to trim around the edges of the roster.

Ray Davis, a 2024 fourth-round pick, will assume the RB1 mantle for as long as Cook sits out. The NFL sophomore ran for 442 yards and three touchdowns in his debut campaign, averaging 3.9 yards per carry compared to 4.9 for Cook. Running backs are easily replaced in the NFL, but Cook is a cut above Buffalo's other options right now. This needs to be settled as soon as possible, for the benefit of all parties.