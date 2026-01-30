Bo Nix, Sean Payton at odds over ankle injury and what it means for Broncos' crucial dynamic

For many fans, the Denver Broncos' season ended before they were actually eliminated from the postseason. When news broke following Denver’s divisional round overtime win over Buffalo that quarterback Bo Nix had fractured a bone in his ankle, a collective sigh of anguish could be heard resounding throughout the state of Colorado.

Season ends with a whimper and controversy in Denver

The Broncos went on to lose the following week in the AFC title game to the New England Patriots, 10-7, with backup QB Jarrett Stidham under center. Making matters worse after Denver’s season culminated, head coach Sean Payton seemingly went out of his way to comment on his QB's injury in a very unflattering manner that Nix did not respond kindly to.

Bo Nix addressed Sean Payton’s comments that he was “predisposed” to injure his ankle due to an existing condition pic.twitter.com/PlvytACRsF — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 29, 2026

"Nothing predisposed, nothing that was there originally,'' Nix said. "That might have gotten confused. Just a simple step with my foot up in the air, my body weight came down on it, sort of got twisted up… It could have been a worse landing, but I think all that force went into the only place it could.

"I don't think he really should share how many surgeries I've had in the past, to be honest with you — he doesn't even really know that," Nix added. "But it's going to be good to get back, get back to work.”

Nix came in hot with his comments firing back at his head coach after Payton gave what sounded like an update on his second year QBs ankle injury.

"What was found was a condition that was predisposed — they always find a little more when they go in," Payton explained during Denver’s season wrap up presser. "It wasn't a matter of if, it was a matter of when. When you look at the play and you're trying to evaluate it — the operating surgeon said that this was going to happen sooner than later."

This isn’t the first time Nix and Payton have had a public disagreement. During Nix’ rookie campaign in 2024, the two had a heated back and forth on the sideline during a game at home in Week 5 against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Broncos would go on to win the game, 34-18, but that was lots of people’s first glimpse into Nix’ fiery side.

Emotions running a mile high

Football can be an emotional game, so there will be times when players go after other teammates and the same goes for coaches and players. It happens on every team, even between QB and head coach at times. Coach Payton demands a lot from his players and even more from his QBs. Nix has shown over his first two seasons as a pro that he’s more than capable of answering the call and demand of his coach and the pressure that comes with being a starting NFL QB.

Ultimately, this squabble in the media shouldn’t be any type of a speed bump that hinders Denver’s progression as a team nor Nix’ individual growth. Despite Nix’ rebuttal, Broncos fans need not be concerned about the relationship between coach and QB in the Mile High City. After a 14-3 season that ended with them losing by three points in the AFC championship game with Nix on the sideline, this dynamic duo should be tearing it up together for many years to come.