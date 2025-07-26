Bo Nix trying his best to assure former college teammate's spot with Broncos

Friday’s Denver Broncos training camp session turned heads and one of the main reasons why was Bo Nix making his former Oregon teammate, Troy Franklin, the focal point of the day. Nix made sure the second-year wideout got noticed by everyone in attendance. It was a calculated move that could go a long way in deciding Franklin’s future with the team. For a young wide receiver, drafted in the fourth round last season, every rep counts. And Nix did everything he could to keep Franklin in the mix on Friday.

Nix wasted no time targeting Franklin. Throughout the day, the duo looked like they’d never left Eugene. Nix hit Franklin with passes all over the place from start to finish. The chemistry was impossible to miss. Franklin rarely left the field and Nix repeatedly looked his way more often than not. Nix’s focus on Franklin showed the trust he has in his old college weapon and how badly he wants him involved in this Broncos offense.

“We just started,’’ Broncos head coach Sean Payton said of Franklin’s improvement. “But do I think he has a chance to? I felt like we began to see that towards the latter part of last season. So I’m looking forward to seeing him … he’s had a real good offseason.’’

A familiar connection

These former college comrades built their bond at Oregon. That kind of trust is gold in an NFL offense, especially with the Broncos facing questions behind established veterans like Courtland Sutton, who is seeking a new deal. Nix knows Franklin’s moves, his speed and his ability to adjust on the fly. With competition heating up, other receivers are pushing hard, so Nix’s familiarity with Franklin gives him a leg up.

Franklin is fighting for his NFL life with young, hungry receivers all around him. Every reception and crisply run route could make the difference between staying with the team or getting cut. Having Nix in his corner is a huge boost. If Franklin continues to stand out as training camp continues, he could certainly carve out a bigger role on the team.

The bigger picture

For Broncos head coach Sean Payton, evaluations are ongoing, but every practice matters. A strong start from Franklin could tip the scales in his favor, especially if he keeps delivering on Nix’s trust and he’s able to execute at a high rate.

If Friday’s session is any sign, this connection between Nix and Franklin could become a staple of Denver’s offense. For fans, watching this duo click again should bring a little hope for a dynamic passing attack and a glimpse of what the future may hold for Broncos Nation.