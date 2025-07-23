Broncos Bo Nix is already learning from a legend thanks to Sean Payton

Bo Nix is serious about taking this Denver Broncos offense to a new level. This offseason, he spent time working with Drew Brees, who won a Super Bowl with Broncos current coach, Sean Payton. It’s truly a smart move if you’re Nix. Not only are you learning from a former Super Bowl champion, but you’re learning how to better your relationship with your coach.

It’s a sign Nix wants better for this team than a first-round blowout loss. Good for him. He had a strong rookie season that helped him take the Broncos to the playoffs for the first time since Payton took over in 2023.

The best thing for Payton, Nix and this offense is to improve on a strong 2024 season. As a rookie Nix had his struggles early on, but turned it on and is not only preparing for a better season, but better success. There’s no reason why the Broncos can’t be one of the top two teams in the division.

Sure they’ll have to face Patrick Mahomes twice a year, but this team is good enough to at least be second in the AFC West, if nothing more.

Bo Nix has the perfect playbook to rise to top of AFC West with offseason work

The good thing about learning from Brees too is Nix can learn what it takes to beat the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Mahomes is undoubtedly the No. 1 quarterback in the NFL right now and he’s in Nix’s division. During Brees’ time, he had to face both Peyton Manning and Tom Brady.

It obviously wasn’t easy getting to the top of the NFL with those two under center, but now Nix can learn how to prepare for those matchups as well as what it takes to join them at the top of the quarterback leaderboards too. There’s only so much Brees can offer, but it’s better than not having anybody to lean on.

As good as it is Bo Nix is learning from Drew Brees, the real work will come during the season

It’s one thing to spend some time with Brees, but what Nix takes away from it will be the most important and what he applies during the season will prove if working with Brees was worth it. This season, Nix will face an unnerving amount of pressure to return to the playoffs.

Though the division has Justin Herbert, Mahomes and a revamped Las Vegas Raiders team, the Broncos can’t regress. Especially after Nix spent time with Brees. Anything less than a return to the playoffs means Nix didn’t utilize everything he learned from Brees.

Nix finished the year with 3,775 passing yards and 29 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. Denver put some weapons around Nix this offseason, but it will ultimately come down to how well he plays. Last year, Nix benefitted from being a rookie. This year, he’ll have to prove he did heed Brees’ advice.