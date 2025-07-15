Brett Veach is only hours away from breaking his biggest Chiefs promise

The Kansas City Chiefs will look to avenge an abysmal Super Bowl performance in 2025. It feels like a make or break season for football's greatest modern dynasty. This Chiefs team won't go anywhere in the years ahead, but for the first time in three years, the Chiefs look mortal. This is a team with deep flaws and an aging core. GM Brett Veach has a lot on his plate.

After the NFL Draft, Veach delivered a resounding promise to Chiefs fans. The biggest offseason priority for Kansas City is working out an extension for Pro Bowl guard Trey Smith. The talented offensive lineman is Patrick Mahomes' best line of defense in the pocket. He's an elite pass-blocker and a leader in the clubhouse. Right now, he's also the only NFL player on the franchise tag.

Smith will be around next season, but what about afterward? With the deadline to hammer out a new long-term deal only a few hours away at 4 PM E.T., the Chiefs are running out of time. Which is concerning, because Veach told fans it was his No. 1 priority a few months ago.

Chiefs GM Brett Veach runs the risk of failing to deliver on Trey Smith promise

"Hopefully, we get (a new contract for Trey Smith) done," Veach told reporters after the draft (h/t The Athletic). "There’s no lack of interest or will or desire on our end. My guess is once the draft’s over and our focus is back on taking care of the players that are here and trying to get those guys locked up. (Smith’s agency) CAA, on their end, they are one of the leading agencies in regards to the players they produce every year, so I’m sure once things settle down on both ends, we’ll be in a position to continue this dialogue and hopefully make some progress there."

Well, it's July 15 — the deadline day for the NFL's only franchise tag recipient without a new deal — the progress has been minimal. There are ongoing talks and Kansas City can still hammer out a new contract before the buzzer, but why it took this long is a mystery.

Smith is essential to Kansas City's pursuit of another Super Bowl. The offensive line was a huge weak point last season, especially in the Super Bowl, when the Eagles defense sacked Mahomes six times. This is an increasingly young and inexperienced O-line in Kansas City. Losing their most proficient guard would be a huge blow.

Chiefs cap sheet is a complicating factor in Trey Smith talks

The Chiefs' payroll currently sits at $261 million, putting them in the NFL's bottom five for available cap space. Mahomes has restructured his contract many times in order to maintain an trace of flexibility, but with huge contracts stacking up between Chris Jones, Travis Kelce and others, there just isn't much room to maneuver. So perhaps Veach spoke a little soon after the draft.

Clearly Kansas City has the capacity to keep Smith, or else he wouldn't receive a substantial $23.4 million designation with the franchise tag. In fact, a new long-term extension would help the Chiefs decrease the immediate cap hit from Smith's deal. The Chiefs want to get the number to a more reasonable place and shore up the O-line. Smith wants long-term security. There is motivation on both sides to get a deal across the finish line.

And yet, here we sit with hours until the deadline and very little tangible progress. Unless Veach can pull a rabbit out of his hat, he runs the rusk of misleading his entire fanbase and leaving the Chiefs' O-line in a compromised position long term.