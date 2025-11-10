Brian Daboll replacements the Giants need to target for Jaxson Dart's future

It may not fully ease the sting of yet another come-from-ahead loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday, but at least New York Giants fans can console themselves with the knowledge that at least it cost head coach Brian Daboll his job. A completely inability to close games or protect the health of rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart had become untenable, and New York finally decided it had seen enough on Monday afternoon.

Of course, any chance to celebrate being free of Daboll's reign of terror was immediately undercut by the baffling news that the Giants would let GM Joe Schoen lead the search for the team's next head coach. But hey, we're choosing to look on the bright side here, if only for a day or so: With a promising young passer in Dart plus a true No. 1 wideout in Malik Nabers, the New York job should have plenty to offer prospective candidates, and this team once again has the chance to get back on stable ground.

Which coach might help them do just that, while shepherding Dart to stardom? Here are four options that jump to mind.

Kliff Kingsbury, OC, Washington Commanders

I realize that his previous experience as an NFL head coach did not work out too well, but it's also worth wondering how much of that was on Kingsbury and how much of that was on Kyler Murray (who, it should be noted, has maintained his habit of late-season swoons after Kingsbury left). And what's inarguable is the work he's done building a QB-friendly offense around Jayden Daniels — one that's made Daniels' life easier and allowed him to access his athleticism while also trying to protect him.

Granted, Dart and Daniels are different players; certainly the former doesn't have that sort of dynamism out of the pocket, more bull in a china shop than bolt of lightning. But reigning Dart in a little bit will probably be the best thing for his career moving forward, and Kingsbury excels in that department given his Air Raid background and his ability to get the ball out of a quarterback's hands quickly. And who knows, maybe he's learned from previous mistakes and will be better his second time around?

Klint Kubiak, OC, Seattle Seahawks

Arguably no offensive coordinator has been more impressive this season than Kubiak, who's made magic with Sam Darnold and Jaxon Smith-Njigba in Seattle. Which begs the question: Why couldn't he do the same with Dart and Malik Nabers in New York? Dart might not quite have the arm talent that Darnold does, but they're not all that dissimilar as players, and Kubiak's Shanahan-style system will do wonders for Dart's development after a rookie year spent dinking and dunking under Daboll — a man who treats both motion and under-center play action like alien concepts.

It remains to be seen, of course, just how Kubiak would fair in the head job; he's never been a head coach at any level. But his nepo baby status might actually work in his favor here, as years spent watching his dad Gary and working under the likes of Kyle Shanahan should give him a pretty good idea of what it's supposed to look like.

Joe Brady, OC, Buffalo Bills

Some Giants fans may balk at the idea of hiring another Bills coordinator after just how badly Daboll has struggled, but in reality the two don't have much in common. Unlike his counterpart, Brady helped author one of the greatest offenses in college football history at LSU in 2019, and he's also managed to unlock a whole new level of play from Josh Allen since assuming the role from Ken Dorsey midway through the 2023 season.

Again, inexperience is a concern. He's a fast riser, though, a guy who started his NFL coaching career less than a decade ago with a job on Sean Payton's staff in New Orleans. He's shown some exciting stuff in his time as a play-caller to date, and he'll earn himself a head job sooner rather than later.

Jesse Minter, DC, Los Angeles Chargers

Hear me out here. No, Minter doesn't directly have all that much to do with Dart's development as a defensive coach. But he's a favorite of the Harbaugh family, so you have to think he knows a thing or two about building a program and establishing a winning culture. And besides, it's not like the Giants defense hasn't been wildly underwhelming so far this season anyway.

Plus, maybe what Dart really needs is not to have a head coach who's also his play-caller? That got Daboll in trouble and arguably cost him his job this season, as his need to win games to save his skin started to conflict with what was best for his young quarterback. Minter has established a pretty wide coaching tree for such a young guy and would have plenty of different connections from which to draw for his OC hire. The most important thing is that he knows how to win, and the Giants need as much competence in the building as they can muster.