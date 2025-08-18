Brian Robinson Jr. update all but confirms he'll be off Commanders by end of the week

Washington Commanders fans better get ready to say their goodbyes to running back Brian Robinson Jr. Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the team and player came to a mutual agreement not to play in Monday's preseason matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Commanders are open to hearing trade offers for the 26-year-old rusher ahead of the 53-man roster deadline and this latest move appears to be a precaution to ensure he doesn't get hurt ahead of a potential deal coming to fruition.

Brian Robinson Jr's future with the Washington Commanders is all but over

Robinson logged 2,329 rushing yards and scored 15 touchdowns across three seasons with Washington. He was drafted in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft (98th overall) and quickly became a fan favorite after successfully recovering from being shot twice in an attempted robbery ahead of his rookie year.

His 2024 season was a career year where he recorded 799 yards and found the endzone eight times. He also scored twice during Washington's postseason run to the NFC Championship Game.

Robinson's omission from the team's roster and being placed on the trade block seems unusual considering he's been listed at the top of Washington's depth chart. Though, veteran Austin Ekeler and youngsters Jeremy McNichols and Chris Rodriguez Jr. are seemingly favored to be longer term options for the franchise.

Robinson is entering the final year of his contract and is scheduled to make $3.406 in base salary which shouldn't be a concern for Washington as it's not that strapped for cash.

The Commanders are working through other personnel issues away from the running back position. Star wide receiver Terry McLaurin still does not have the new deal he's asked for ahead of the start of this season. He was cleared to practice again but likely won't participate in any training or preseason games before putting ink to paper or getting traded.