Broncos contract with star corner is aging incredibly well after Sauce Gardner payday

Cornerback value has never been higher, with several of the NFL's young stars at the position earning lucrative paydays this offseason. Derek Stingley and Jaycee Horn reset the market in March, and theNew York Jets' Sauce Gardner topped them in record-setting fashion months later. Meanwhile, arguably the best of the bunch, Patrick Surtain II of the Denver Broncos, officially makes less than all of them annually.

There's no denying Gardner, Stingley and Horn are all incredible talents who are already elite corners yet still have room for growth. Their contracts weren't handed to them; they've put in the work and were rightfully rewarded for it. However, Surtain remains the bar to clear from an on-field perspective, which the Associated Press' latest voting ballots support.

Despite being recognized as the top corner in the league, Surtain's salary doesn't reflect it, giving the Broncos one of the best bangs for their buck in football. He became the highest-paid defensive back in league history less than a year ago, only to have Horn, Stingley and then Garden snatch that crown. Nonetheless, that doesn't change the fact that Denver is benefitting greatly from handling their business early.

Sauce Gardner's contract extension makes Patrick Surtain's deal with Broncos look like a steal

Surtain had two years and $23.3 million remaining on his rookie deal when the Broncos re-upped him last September. The two sides agreed to tack on another four years and $96 million (including $77.5 guaranteed), ensuring the 25-year-old stays in Denver through 2029.

Given the perpetually rising salary cap, it's not surprising to see Surtain continue getting leapfrogged from an AAV standpoint. One player sets the price point and it creates a domino effect. But regardless, this is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year we're talking about.

Not only is Surtain widely regarded as the top player at his position, but he was named the most outstanding defender of the the 2024 campaign. The two-time All-Pro became just the seventh-ever cornerback to receive the prestigious honor, by a decent margin at that. His efforts leading a fearsome Broncos stop unit that allowed the third-fewest points per game from the back end didn't go unnoticed.

Congrats to Gardner for a well-deserved payday, but this is a Surtain appreciation post. Denver merits credit for beating the rush and taking care of the latter in a timely manner. The Broncos' investment is looking more fruitful with each passing day, simultaneously enabling them to allocate financial resources elsewhere.