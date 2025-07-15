With training camp on the horizon, deals are dropping all over the place. Minutes after the Kansas City Chiefs made Trey Smith the highest-paid guard in NFL history, the New York Jets one-upped them with a blockbuster four-year, $120.4 million contract for Sauce Gardner, who becomes the highest-paid cornerback ever. The deal includes $60 million guaranteed and keeps Gardner tied to the Jets for six more years, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Term update: Jets and CB Sauce Gardner reached the agreement on a four-year deal that ties him to the team for the next six seasons, through 2030. It’s the same structure and length as Garrett Wilson’s deal Monday. Gardner’s deal includes $60 million guaranteed. pic.twitter.com/nEIvhG5yZu — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 15, 2025

The uber-talented defensive playmaker seems awfully excited.

"THE DEAL IS DONE. this only the beginning," Gardner wrote on X. "I appreciate the Jets organization for believing in me, my teammates for the blood, sweat, & tears we put in, and JETS NATION... I appreciate y'all supporting me Thank you GOD."

THE DEAL IS DONE📝 this only the beginning. my brother @allantegardner bts & @ajv got it done. I appreciate the Jets organization for believing in me, my teammates for the blood, sweat, & tears we put in, and JETS NATION... I appreciate y'all supporting me💚 Thank you GOD🥀 pic.twitter.com/1qsiT3Xga3 — SAUCE GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) July 15, 2025

Gardner finished the 2024 campaign with one interception, one sack, 49 tackles and a QB hit in 15 starts. He has two Pro Bowl appearances in three NFL seasons. Now, he's the lynchpin of new head coach Aaron Glenn's defense for years to come.

