Jets gamble with Garrett Wilson mega-payday leaves Justin Fields no excuses

The New York Jets took care of an important piece of business on Monday, signing wide receiver Garrett Wilson to a long-term contract extension. Wilson, who the team drafted with the 10th overall pick in 2022, signed a four-year extension worth $130 million with $91 million of it guaranteed.

ESPN sources: Jets and wide receiver Garrett Wilson reached agreement on a four-year, $130 million contract extension that includes $90 million guaranteed. It marks the first time in NFL history that a receiver has received an average over $31 million after playing only three… pic.twitter.com/eGynmv7JwN — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 14, 2025

ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to report the terms of the extension, which locks Wilson in with the Jets through the 2030 season. This deal was a good start for the new regime of General Manager Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn, who have an important part of the franchise's core locked up for the long haul.

Garrett Wilson's extension raises pressure on Justin Fields to perform

An underrated aspect of the Wilson extension is that it puts more pressure on Fields, his college quarterback and New York's new starter, to perform in 2025. The Jets placed a moderately-sized bet on Fields this spring, giving him a two-year deal to succeed Aaron Rodgers as their starter, with new offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrom vowing to build a system that fits Fields' talents as a passer.



Wilson has been a productive player for the Jets despite receiving some of the worst quarterback play in the league throughout his three-year career, something New York knows by giving him this much guaranteed money. If Fields cannot raise the level of quarterback play to get the most out of Wilson, the Jets will likely move on after this season and look to snag a potential franchise quarterback in a loaded 2026 draft.



Early reports out of Jets' offseason workouts have been a mixed bag for Fields, who has shown positive signs on some days while raising areas of concern in others. While it is true that the Jets don't have the deepest supporting cast of pass catchers for Fields to work with, Wilson's presence gives Fields a bona fide No. 1 target to throw to, giving him little excuse not to produce his best passing season as a pro in the Big Apple.