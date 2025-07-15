Chiefs confirm Patrick Mahomes weakness with record-breaking Trey Smith contract

The Kansas City Chiefs ran right up against the deadline, but eventually managed to hammer out a new long-term contract for Pro Bowl right guard Trey Smith. The 26-year-old lineman as agreed to terms on a four-year, $92 million contract with $70 million guaranteed, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

This makes Smith the highest-paid guard in NFL history.

Pro-Bowl guard Trey Smith and the Chiefs reached agreement just ahead of today’s franchise-tag deadline on a four-year, $92 million deal that includes $70 million guaranteed and makes him the highest-paid guard in NFL history, ESPN’s sources tell me and @ByNateTaylor.



It’s the… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 15, 2025

Chiefs officially agree to terms on four-year contract with Trey Smith

This is a huge win for the Chiefs front office. Brett Veach made strong proclamations about the desire to extend Smith, but it took him longer than expected to deliver results. Smith was the only franchise tag recipient left without a long-term deal as of Tuesday morning. The only other player franchise tagged this summer was Bengals wideout Tee Higgins, who got a four-year, $115 million contract months ago.

Now the Chiefs' depth chart is set ahead of training camp, although one key weakness remains around Patrick Mahomes.

Stay tuned for more on this developing story.