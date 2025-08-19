Broncos path to dethroning Chiefs just got a shot in the arm

Bo Nix is having an amazing day. Not only did one of his schools claim four more national titles, but the early start to the Denver Broncos' season just got a whole lot easier. While Oregon is still without a national title, Daniel Jones was being pedestrianly mediocre with the New York Giants when Nix sort of starred for Auburn. Look who is starting at quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts ahead of Week 2.

It will be Nix vs. Jones in Indianapolis in the second week of the season. While the AFC West plays the AFC South in its entirety this season, Denver gets another big break to start the campaign with Jones getting the nod over Anthony Richardson. The Broncos' first two games will be at home vs. the Tennessee Titans in Cam Ward's first career start, followed by a road date with Jones in Indianapolis.

To be totally fair, I always had Jones beating out the idea of Richardson at quarterback because I watched enough SEC football over the last few years to know Richardson was only an idea of a quarterback coming out of Florida. Needless to say, I have the Broncos winning their first two games of the season. While they may come up short of my record projection of 12-5, maybe they hit that?

If the Broncos are able to go around 12-5, that may be good enough to catch the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Broncos’ defense will play Cam Ward and Daniel Jones the first two weeks of the season. pic.twitter.com/gmkIBCiOt2 — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) August 19, 2025

I have the Chiefs going 14-3 and winning the division, but falling on the road to Denver late in the year.

Denver Broncos will have a real shot at catching the Kansas City Chiefs

Although Kansas City is still the team to beat in the AFC West, I think the Chiefs' most formidable challenger would be the Broncos, as opposed to the Los Angeles Chargers, and most certainly not the Las Vegas Raiders. Sean Payton has his guy at quarterback in one Bo Chapman Nix! Whether or not you are a believer in him, the right guy believes in him in Payton. That is huge for Nix's trajectory.

Denver should have one of the best offensive lines in football. The defense is usually always good in The Mile High City. As for the offensive weaponry surrounding Nix, I think general manager George Paton could have done a better job of accumulating high-end talent, but this team still has a very high floor nevertheless. Projected at 12-5, I have Denver comfortably into the AFC playoffs once again.

As far as what those two potential early wins over Tennessee and Indianapolis could mean, it will give Nix even more confidence to go out and compete with the game's best quarterbacks. I think Ward could potentially quarterback the Titans into a shocking division title. The AFC South is that bad. As for Jones, the Colts have not won a division since Andrew Luck and I were 25. We will turn 36 soon.

For now, Denver cannot afford to take its foot off the gas for a second if it wants to catch the Chiefs.