Broncos playoff scenarios: How Denver can clinch its spot in Week 15

After last year’s late season heroics to get into the postseason, Bo Nix was tasked with repeating last year’s success. He’s done that and even a little bit more as the Denver Broncos can not only secure a playoff spot in Week 15, they could also clinch the AFC West title, which has been in the grasp of the Kansas City Chiefs for the last nine years.

Denver plays Green Bay on Sunday so naturally, a win would be enough to get them into the postseason. But they don’t just need a win to get in. There’s other scenarios around the NFL that could directly impact the Broncos’ playoff standing this week. Let’s dive into all the possibilities needed for the Broncos to lock down a spot in the postseason.

How Denver can clinch a spot in the NFL playoffs in Week 15

Denver win

Denver tie and Chargers loss

Denver tie and Jaguars loss

Denver tie and Texans loss/tie

Denver tie and Colts loss/tie

Texans loss/tie and Colts loss/tie

It feels like a lot, but truthfully, the Broncos are in a really good position to get into the playoffs in Week 15. All they have to do is beat Green Bay. It’s a lot better than last year where it came down to the last week if they would get in the postseason or not. It also means the more they win to end the season, the better odds they don’t have to go on the road in the wild card round.

As of now, the Broncos are the top team in the AFC, tied with the New England Patriots, and atop the AFC West. Though they’re the favorites to win the division, even with a win on Sunday, they can’t technically lock up the division title yet.

If Denver loses to the Packers, the AFC South will have a lot to do with whether the Broncos can lock in a playoff spot this week or not. If Denver ties, they would need the Chargers, Colts or Texans to lose or tie as well to still get in. That said, it’s most likely that if Green Bay beats Denver, the Broncos will have to wait a week to lock in their playoff spot.

Can Denver clinch the AFC West division in Week 15?

Denver Broncos v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025 | Steve Marcus/GettyImages

A three-point loss in Week 3 is the only thing holding back the Broncos from winning the AFC West title this week – and for the next two as well. The two won’t play each other again until Week 18 and the Chargers can still win the division, for now) thanks to that win. That said, if the Chargers drop at least one more game, it makes it more realistic the Broncos win the division.

One thing we can all count on is that there will be a new division champion this year. It will either be the Chargers or the Broncos as the Chiefs are struggling to stay in playoff contention. Though the AFC West division could be sorted out before the season finale, it feels like that Week 18 game is going to be similar to the Minnesota Vikings-Detroit Lions game from last year.

Will Denver finish out the year atop the AFC?

At this point, it’s a two-horse race between the Broncos and the New England Patriots on who will be the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The Patriots have been one of the biggest surprises in the NFL this year, going from No. 4 overall pick to top team in the NFL. The Broncos carried last year’s momentum – despite a blowout loss in the wildcard – into this year.

I think the Broncos, for as good as they are, ultimately won’t finish as the No. 1 seed. They have Jacksonville Jaguars, the Chiefs and the Chargers left on their schedule with two of those teams in the top half of the AFC. Even though it’s been an unconventional season for the Chiefs, they’re still a dangerous team that could cause a slip up by the Broncos.

For the Patriots, on the other hand, after Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills, they have just the Ravens as their toughest team with the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets left. I think the Dolphins will be tough just because they’re red-hot right now, but truthfully, the Patriots should coast the rest of the way.

Neither team has lost since Week 3 so realistically, it won’t matter which team finishes atop the AFC or not because no AFC team should want to face either in the postseason.